Record numbers of COVID-19 cases just a week ago have already been shattered as the Omicron variant continues to spread like wildfire in Coos County.
With the rapid increase in cases, COVID cases soared past 8,000 for the pandemic and stood at 8,377 as of Thursday. There were 1,574 active cases with 15 people in the hospital. The latest report from Bay Area Hospital showed 12 COVID patients, eight unvaccinated and four fully vaccinated. No patients were in the ICU.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health and Wellness, said the record numbers probably don't even tell the whole story right now.
"With at-home tests and having to triage at the moment due to a shortage of tests, our numbers are not going to be accurate," Gleason said. "We are probably low. We want to be as accurate as we can, but we're under the 8-ball."
Gleason said anyone who tests positive with an at-home test should call 866-917-8881 to report the result to the Oregon Health Authority.
Gleason added that with the high transmissive level of Omicron, people who previously had COVID are getting reinfected.
"We're starting to see reinfections," he said. "We've been seeing that since Delta popped up, but it's going to be more prevalent now."
The symptoms from Omicron are also different than anything seen before, with a wide range of symptoms reported.
"It's hit or miss," said Becky Fairhurst, COVID lead for Coos Health and Wellness. "You could just have a sore throat you could feel like you've been hit by a truck for days."
With the wide range of symptoms, Gleason reiterated how important it was to stay home if you have even a mild sickness.
"If you have symptoms, just assume you have it," Gleason said. "It's so contagious and it moves so fast, if you have symptoms, you probably have it."
Fairhurst agreed, saying even if you don't have COVID, you should stay home if you are sick.
"If you're sick, you should be home," she said. "With reinfections rates so high, you could get it again, and it may not be so nice this time. If you're sick, stay home."
The day after England announced it was lifting mask mandates, Gleason said he could not understand why. He said masks do help slow the spread of the virus, and especially when the virus is raging, they should be worn.
"Omicron is a game changer," he said. "The fun thing about science, it doesn't matter if you believe in it. Omicron changes a lot of things. Masks are still a barrier to you getting it if you wear it right. Masks are still going to help you."
With the rapid increase in cases, Fairhurst admitted Coos Health and Wellness cannot do contact tracing or investigations on every case. There simply isn't enough people available to do that.
"As the case numbers go up, we've got to prioritize," she said. "It's not that we're not doing the job still, it's the numbers are so high we can't keep up."
Fairhurst said the organization is still investigating high-priority cases, pointing long-term care facilities, cases in schools and cases that could lead to a large spread.
"We're at a point in this the pandemic where the onus needs to be on the community," Gleason added. "We can't do it all ourselves. We just don't have the capacity."
