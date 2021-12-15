COVID cases continue to increase in Coos County, with the county again reporting more than 300 active cases.
As of Thursday, Coos Health and Wellness reported 312 active cases with more than 300 additional people under monitoring after coming in close contact with someone with COVID. In addition, the county reported one additional COVID-linked death this week, bringing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 111.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health and Wellness, said the increase could be tied to gatherings during the Thanksgiving holiday.
"You're seeing more people do more individual things where it's easy to transmit," Gleason said.
While the new Omicron variant has not been seen in Oregon yet, Gleason said it will get here. With cases confirmed in California, it will get to Oregon, Gleason said.
"It's just a matter of time," Gleason said. "Before we knew Delta was here (officially), we knew Delta was here. I think it will be the same."
Gleason said as of Thursday, 69.4% of adults in Coos County have received one dose of the vaccine with 21% having received a booster shot.
Gleason said more and more people will receive booster shots, which are recommended for any adult who has waited six months since receiving second doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or two months after the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
"I think it's still something that's going to catch on," Gleason said.
Oregon has been in the nationwide news this week after the state announced plans to make the indoor mask mandate permanent. Gleason said he understands the frustration some feel, but he said for safety purposes, he supports the mandate.
"I do," he said. "I think anybody that follows the recommendations of the CDC and the OHA, the preventative measures are going to be key."
