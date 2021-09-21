With all schools fully in session, one thing that has become normal in recent days is getting notifications about COVID cases in the schools.
COVID cases in the county seem to be plateauing, but the case count remains in record territory midway through September. In August, the county reported 1,077 cases, equal to the worst three months of 2020. In September, that number could be reached again as the county is averaging 37 new cases a day.
Midway through September, 25% of all new cases have been confirmed in those under 19, equaling 147 cases this month.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director for Coos Health & Wellness, said the increase in children has been seen in local schools. Schools in Coos Bay, North Bend, Bandon and Coquille have reported cases that required students to quarantine. Last week, North Bend was forced to cancel its rivalry football game with Marshfield after a student was confirmed to have COVID.
“There’s definitely a concern about cases and the necessity to wear masks,” Gleason said. “Everyone has seen letters from the different school districts. It’s important we maintain the preventative measures.”
Becky Fairhurst with Coos Health & Wellness said the organization works with every school district in the county before and after cases are announced.
“We work closely with the schools,” she said.
Fairhurst said if a student is confirmed to have COVID, the schools will contact parents on any student believed to have close contact with a confirmed case. She said the schools will make the first move, and Coos Health & Wellness will follow up.
“If it’s even questionable, we want them to quarantine,” she said. “This school year is different.”
While cases have been seen in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, Gleason said those who have not received the vaccine remain at the greatest risk.
“It’s significantly less vaccinated individuals versus unvaccinated individuals,” he said. “One thing that is noticed in the vaccinated deaths is they are primarily older individuals with severe underlying conditions. We are not seeing healthy adults who are vaccinated (get sick or die.)”
Gleason said most of the breakthrough deaths have been in assisted living facilities. He said despite breakthrough cases, the vaccine has been highly effective. In Oregon, 2.4 million people are fully vaccinated, and there have been 16,000 breakthrough cases reported.
“If you’re watching the data, the data suggest the vaccines are doing a great job in what they were intended to do,” Gleason said. “Minimal cases in general, minimal hospitalizations and minimal deaths. Our numbers could stay low if people would just go get vaccinated. I don’t know what more we could tell you. It’s safe, it’s free and its effective.”
Gleason said even those who are vaccinated should follow the COVID safety protocols by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and washing hands frequently.
“We should all be mindful that breakthroughs are a possibility,” Gleason said. “We don’t know what the next variant will do. We didn’t know Delta was going to be as contagious as it was. We should all be mindful of preventative steps. If you aren’t vaccinated, it’s just a matter of time. So shy get the vaccine? It’s the same reason you wear a seatbelt. As long as a large portion of the population is not vaccinated, it will continue to spread.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In