BANDON – Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center will hold a prime dose Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Monday, March 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
People aged 45 to 64 with one or more qualifying health conditions are eligible.
To sign up, visit the Southern Coos Hospital website at www.southerncoos.org or call 541-347-2426. These clinics will continue every Monday in the same location until further notice. Particulars and sign-ups are available on the hospital’s website.
Per Oregon Health Authority, those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination statewide as of March 29 includes adults ages 45 to 64 with one or more underlying conditions as well as the following subgroups:
- Migrant and seasonal farm workers
- Seafood and agricultural workers
- Food processing workers
- People living in low-income, senior, congregate and independent living facilities
- Sheltered and unsheltered individuals experiencing houselessness
- People displaced by wildfires
- Wildland firefighters
- Pregnant people 16 and over
Underlying health conditions with increased risk as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant or HIV
- Obesity (BMI greater than or equal to 30 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
† This is not an exhaustive list; see https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/categories-essential-workers.html for a full list.
Vaccine Safety and Effectiveness
We all want to return to normal life as soon as possible. Safe and effective vaccines play a huge part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and making that return to normalcy a possibility.
The Food & Drug Administration requires rigorous safety testing before it will approve any vaccine. Tens of thousands of people from many diverse backgrounds, age groups, and geographic locations participated in COVID-19 vaccine testing.
Based on the data collected, the federal Food and Drug Administration authorized three different vaccines for emergency use in the United States: the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Following further independent review by nationally acclaimed scientists with expertise in immunizations and public health, all three vaccines were deemed safe and effective.
Millions of Americans have now been vaccinated, and strict ongoing checks show no safety concerns.
It will take some time before every Oregonian who wants to get vaccinated can do so. Oregon Health Authority has been following a phased approach to vaccination and is steadily working through the vaccine phases.
Leading the Way in Southern Coos County
Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center has vaccinated a high percentage of its healthcare workers. Per federal guidelines, organizations, even hospitals, are not allowed to mandate the vaccine for their employees. However, SCHHC strongly encourages employees to be vaccinated.
In addition, mandatory masking, COVID-19 screening, distancing, and sanitizing protocols are in place for the entire SCHHC campus.
Vaccine availability is a topic many people are following closely and the situation evolves rapidly and is subject to change on a daily basis. Please check back to https://southerncoos.org/covid19/ for updates about general COVID news, links to resources, and news about vaccine availability.
