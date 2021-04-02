BANDON – Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center continues its Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics every Monday at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
The next clinic is from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Monday, April 5. Sign up today! Click on the link to sign up:
Phases 1A, 1B, including Group 7, which includes frontline workers and adults 16-45 with underlying medical conditions, are now eligible for vaccinations. For more information about eligibility, please visit https://southerncoos.org/
