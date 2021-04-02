Vaccination Clinic

Scott Millhouser, Bandon High School's golf coach, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Debra Guzman during a recent clinic at Bandon Community Center. 

 John Gunther, Bandon Western World

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

BANDON – Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center continues its Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics every Monday at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.

The next clinic is from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Monday, April 5. Sign up today! Click on the link to sign up:

Phases 1A, 1B, including Group 7, which includes frontline workers and adults 16-45 with underlying medical conditions, are now eligible for vaccinations. For more information about eligibility, please visit https://southerncoos.org/

1
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments