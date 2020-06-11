HAUSER — The new coronavirus outbreak at Shutter Creek Correctional Institution has been resolved.
The announcement was made by the Oregon Department of Corrections this week, after 27 positive cases and one presumptive case of COVID-19 at the correctional facility.
“(Department of Corrections) is using the (Oregon Health Authority) definition of ‘resolved’ which is 28 days after the date of the last onset of symptoms for people with the virus,” said Zach Erdman, operations and policy manager at the Oregon Department of Corrections in an email to The World.
The first positive case of coronavirus in Coos County was initially found at Shutter Creek when an adult in custody tested positive on April 9. While it turns out there may have been a case in the area prior to this — last month an individual tested positive after showing symptoms two months prior to the test — at the time it was the sight of the first known case.
From that initial case at Shutter Creek, positive tests continued to come in at the congregate setting, all coming from individuals who were in the same unit in addition to the employees who contracted the virus. But after the surge in cases, the correctional facility seems to be out of the woods.
“So that’s great news," said Brian Leon, epidemiologist with Coos Health and Wellness on Wednesday during an online town hall meeting. "Again, cautious optimism but there has certainly been a lot of follow-up testing. There has even been some antibody testing just to get an idea that some individuals have demonstrated a little bit of having been exposed even though they didn’t end up becoming ill or test positive."
Shutter Creek is now at the Department of Corrections’ Tier 2, earmarked for institutions with confirmed cases, and will move to Tier 1, for institutions without known cases of COVID-19, on Friday.
“The facility will still be implementing many of the precautions and screenings put in place to prevent the resurgence of the virus within the facility,” said Erdman.
“The facility will be available again for transfers in from other locations, as well as the institution can begin to accommodate housing unit moves internally among the units as well as access to the recreation yard and other congregate settings.”
Shutter Creek is one of four correctional facilities in the state to record positive cases. The Oregon State Penitentiary has recorded 133 cases in adults and custody while 35 employees from the facility have also tested positive.
As a whole, Coos County has recorded 32 positive and presumed positive cases with 28 of those cases being connected to the facility.
