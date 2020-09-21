PORTLAND — COVID-19 claimed six more lives in Oregon over the weekend, raising the state’s death toll to 526, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported 208 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 30,801.
The new cases reported on Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (18), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Deschutes (9), Douglas (2), Gilliam (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (2), Klamath (1), Lane (23), Linn (7), Malheur (15), Marion (21), Morrow (3), Multnomah (41), Polk (1), Umatilla (8), Washington (28), and Yamhill (3).
There were five deaths reported Saturday and 266 new cases in the following counties: Benton (27), Clackamas (14), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (16), Douglas (6), Jackson (13), Jefferson (6), Josephine (3), Klamath (4), Lane (11), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (22), Marion (40), Morrow (1), Multnomah (40), Polk (8), Umatilla (10), Wasco (1), Washington (23), and Yamhill (9).
On Friday, there were no deaths and 295 new cases reported in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (3), Coos (2), Deschutes (7), Douglas (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (2), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (20), Linn (5), Malheur (20), Marion (51), Morrow (7), Multnomah (56), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (16), Wasco (3), Washington (36) and Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 521st COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 17, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 522nd COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 15, at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 523rd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept.14. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 524th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old-woman in Marion County who died on May 10. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 525th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Sept.16 in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 526th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept.18, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
90
2
1,533
Benton
285
6
12,143
Clackamas
2,256
61
56,853
Clatsop
117
0
5,304
Columbia
154
1
6,608
Coos
138
0
6,445
Crook
60
1
2,470
Curry
27
0
1,705
Deschutes
769
12
28,147
Douglas
209
3
12,176
Gilliam
8
0
265
Grant
8
0
862
Harney
12
0
764
Hood River
245
0
4,772
Jackson
1,039
4
31,732
Jefferson
513
8
4,499
Josephine
183
2
11,311
Klamath
273
2
9,844
Lake
28
0
853
Lane
964
15
60,349
Lincoln
472
13
8,406
Linn
466
13
15,580
Malheur
1,527
23
4,819
Marion
4,447
90
45,305
Morrow
488
6
1,682
Multnomah
6,818
130
133,456
Polk
502
15
8,442
Sherman
18
0
327
Tillamook
48
0
2,915
Umatilla
2,913
41
12,629
Union
435
2
3,409
Wallowa
28
1
930
Wasco
234
3
4,709
Washington
4,289
58
87,468
Wheeler
0
0
159
Yamhill
738
14
16,397
Total
30,801
526
605,268
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
