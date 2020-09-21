Oregon Health Authority Coronavirus Update

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

PORTLAND — COVID-19 claimed six more lives in Oregon over the weekend, raising the state’s death toll to 526, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 208 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 30,801.

The new cases reported on Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (18), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Deschutes (9), Douglas (2), Gilliam (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (2), Klamath (1), Lane (23), Linn (7), Malheur (15), Marion (21), Morrow (3), Multnomah (41), Polk (1), Umatilla (8), Washington (28), and Yamhill (3).

There were five deaths reported Saturday and 266 new cases in the following counties: Benton (27), Clackamas (14), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (16), Douglas (6), Jackson (13), Jefferson (6), Josephine (3), Klamath (4), Lane (11), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (22), Marion (40), Morrow (1), Multnomah (40), Polk (8), Umatilla (10), Wasco (1), Washington (23), and Yamhill (9).

On Friday, there were no deaths and 295 new cases reported in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (4), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (3), Coos (2), Deschutes (7), Douglas (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (2), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (20), Linn (5), Malheur (20), Marion (51), Morrow (7), Multnomah (56), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (16), Wasco (3), Washington (36) and Yamhill (5).

Oregon’s 521st COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 17, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 522nd COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 15, at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 523rd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept.14. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 524th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old-woman in Marion County who died on May 10. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 525th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Sept.16 in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 526th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept.18, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County

Cases1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

90

2

1,533

Benton

285

6

12,143

Clackamas

2,256

61

56,853

Clatsop

117

0

5,304

Columbia

154

1

6,608

Coos

138

0

6,445

Crook

60

1

2,470

Curry

27

0

1,705

Deschutes

769

12

28,147

Douglas

209

3

12,176

Gilliam

8

0

265

Grant

8

0

862

Harney

12

0

764

Hood River

245

0

4,772

Jackson

1,039

4

31,732

Jefferson

513

8

4,499

Josephine

183

2

11,311

Klamath

273

2

9,844

Lake

28

0

853

Lane

964

15

60,349

Lincoln

472

13

8,406

Linn

466

13

15,580

Malheur

1,527

23

4,819

Marion

4,447

90

45,305

Morrow

488

6

1,682

Multnomah

6,818

130

133,456

Polk

502

15

8,442

Sherman

18

0

327

Tillamook

48

0

2,915

Umatilla

2,913

41

12,629

Union

435

2

3,409

Wallowa

28

1

930

Wasco

234

3

4,709

Washington

4,289

58

87,468

Wheeler

0

0

159

Yamhill

738

14

16,397

Total

30,801

526

605,268

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

0
0
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments