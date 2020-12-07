Cases of COVID-19 continued to rise at a rapid clip over the weekend, state health data show.
Statewide, there were more than 5,000 new cases reported from Friday to Sunday, bringing the state's total case count to just under 84,500.
37 of those cases came from Coos County, according to the weekend's data. The county's now seen over 500 cases of the virus, with a total at 524 as of Monday morning.
Douglas County reported 28 new cases of the virus between Friday and Sunday, bringing its total to 1,074 cases since the pandemic began. 21 people there are hospitalized with the virus.
Douglas County also reported two new deaths from the virus over the weekend, bringing the death toll there to 24.
A 76-year-old man, who was admitted to the hospital and tested positive for the virus Nov. 16, died Dec. 3.
A 62-year-old woman, who was admitted to the hospital and tested positive for the virus Nov. 13, died Dec. 4.
Curry County saw 10 new cases of the virus over the weekend, bringing its total to 171. Fortunately, the county hasn't reported any new virus-related deaths in several weeks, leaving that number at two.
Every county in the state had at least one new case reported over the three-day period.
Friday was a record-breaking day for the state, with more than 2,100 new cases of the virus reported, as well as 30 virus-related deaths. A total of 1,033 people in the state have died with the virus since the pandemic began, state figures show.
A new state modeling report released Friday shows a grim picture of the virus' continued spread.
If transmission rates remained at the same level as around Nov. 19, the state could see an average of 2,000 new cases per day through Dec. 24. But if transmission rates rise to what they were in late October, researchers say that average daily number could be as high as 2,700.
"Indeed, the spread of this virus appears very sensitive to changes in how people are interacting with each other (e.g., wearing masks, physically distancing, being indoors with large groups)," state researchers wrote in the report.
A COVID-19 vaccine is on the horizon. Federal officials will meet this week to consider the emergency approval of two different vaccines, and state officials said Friday the first shipments of the vaccine could be coming to Oregon as soon as Dec. 15.
Still, those first shipments will be reserved for front-line health care workers and long-term care patients and staff, they said.
"Oregon’s first shipment of vaccines are expected to arrive soon, but it will be several months before it is available to the general public," the Oregon Health Authority wrote in its Friday update. "Until then, it’s important to continue to minimize close contact with others, keep gatherings small, wear a face covering and wash hands frequently."
|County
|Cases1
|Total deaths
|Baker
|326
|4
|Benton
|900
|7
|Clackamas
|7275
|87
|Clatsop
|411
|0
|Columbia
|590
|6
|Coos
|515
|4
|Crook
|288
|6
|Curry
|163
|2
|Deschutes
|2823
|15
|Douglas
|1069
|24
|Gilliam
|24
|0
|Grant
|142
|1
|Harney
|111
|1
|Hood River
|490
|3
|Jackson
|4388
|41
|Jefferson
|942
|11
|Josephine
|655
|6
|Klamath
|1160
|8
|Lake
|150
|1
|Lane
|4921
|52
|Lincoln
|692
|16
|Linn
|1770
|24
|Malheur
|2547
|45
|Marion
|10332
|163
|Morrow
|705
|7
|Multnomah
|19396
|270
|Polk
|1431
|23
|Sherman
|24
|0
|Tillamook
|159
|0
|Umatilla
|4659
|50
|Union
|847
|8
|Wallowa
|72
|3
|Wasco
|610
|19
|Washington
|11982
|108
|Wheeler
|7
|0
|Yamhill
|1920
|18
|Total
|84,496
|1,033
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
