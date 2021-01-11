Oregon’s went over 1,600 deaths linked to COVID-19 when 28 were reported by the Oregon Health Authority on Saturday.
Two more deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the state total at 1,605.
None of the reported deaths were from counties on the South Coast.
But Coos County did continue to report significant numbers of new confirmed and presumptive cases. Between Friday and Sunday, the County had 41 more reported cases. Curry County had just eight and Douglas County had 60.
On a positive note, the state neared 100,000 total doses of the vaccine that have been distributed. The 8,648 doses added to the immunization registry Sunday pushed the state over 97,000 first and second doses of the vaccine.
The state also released a new COVID-19 model, which estimated that transmission of COVID-19 decreased dramatically between late November and Mid-December before surging sharply upward.
According to the model, the statewide transmission in late November dropped to an effective reproduction rate – the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates – of 0.8 before surging to 1.29 as of Dec. 23.
At the current level of transmission, the projected average of new daily cases will be 1,780 between Jan. 13 and Jan. 26, with 85 additional daily hospitalizations.
If transmission mirrors the levels from the late November to mid-December model, daily cases will number about 1,400 and hospitalizations would hover at about 55 per day.
The model shows that more Oregonians – about 53% – would accept the COVID-19 vaccine and that three out of four Oregonians are regularly wearing masks or face coverings.
The projections on spread of the virus emphasize the importance of continuing to practice preventive measures that can slow the spread of the disease.
- Maintain physical distance.
- Wear a face covering or mask.
- Avoid gatherings with non-household members.
- Practice good hand hygiene.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Baker
517
5
Benton
1,558
12
Clackamas
11,082
119
Clatsop
626
3
Columbia
961
16
Coos
884
13
Crook
530
8
Curry
306
3
Deschutes
4,541
27
Douglas
1,554
42
Gilliam
45
1
Grant
174
1
Harney
156
3
Hood River
903
20
Jackson
6,524
80
Jefferson
1,603
20
Josephine
1,487
28
Klamath
2,260
26
Lake
219
4
Lane
7,705
96
Lincoln
950
17
Linn
2,946
36
Malheur
3,041
51
Marion
15,440
223
Morrow
885
9
Multnomah
27,137
411
Polk
2,275
34
Sherman
47
0
Tillamook
355
2
Umatilla
6,304
60
Union
1,055
16
Wallowa
92
3
Wasco
997
22
Washington
17,506
155
Wheeler
17
1
Yamhill
3,001
37
Total
125,683
1,605
