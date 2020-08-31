COOS COUNTY — COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Coos County, with 116 total cases and two current hospitalizations, according to Coos Health & Wellness.
From Thursday, Aug. 27, to Sunday, Aug. 30, there were seven new confirmed and two new presumptive cases in the county, said Lena Hawtin, clinic supervisor with Coos Health & Wellness.
Those cases include three children ages 10 and under and three adults between the ages of 20-30.
"Yes, there is an increase," Hawtin said. "Currently we are working on three separate outbreaks."
Those outbreaks are in both workplaces and private residences. The Oregon Health Authority will not release the names of workplace outbreaks until the number of confirmed cases reaches five or more.
"Some of those (cases) come in individually (and are not related to an outbreak)," Hawtin said. "Somebody who went out of state and came back, those types of things."
She said there was no particular scenario that points to why cases have spiked recently.
On the Coos Health & Wellness Ad Hoc Case Report sent out Aug. 30, those cases included:
Adult 20-30, female, presumptive, tied to known outbreak, low exposure to others, not hospitalized, underlying health conditions.
Adult 20-30, female, confirmed, tied to known outbreak, high exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying health conditions.
Adult 50-60, male, confirmed, low exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying health conditions.
Adult 20-30, male, confirmed, tied to known outbreak, low exposure to others, currently hospitalized, underlying health conditions.
Adult 30-40, female, presumptive, exposed by out of state contact, moderate exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying health conditions.
Adult 60-70, male, confirmed, low exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying health conditions.
Child under 10, female, confirmed, tied to known outbreak, low exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying health conditions.
Child under 5, male, confirmed, tied to known outbreak, low exposure to others, not hospitalized, underlying health conditions.
Child under 10, male, confirmed, tied to known outbreak, low exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying health conditions.
When asked if the county is experiencing a situation that could put Coos County on the state's County Watch List, Hawtin said she didn't know.
"The number of cases, they tend to go up and come back down ... and we wouldn't be able to predict what we're going to see in the next week," Hawtin said.
There have been 30 cases in the last 28 days in Coos County. Total cases include 89 confirmed (positive test) and 27 presumptive. The total number of non-cases that tested negative is 5,730. There have been seven total hospitalizations, including the two current ones. Hawtin was not able to give specifics about the two current hospitalizations.
There have been no COVID-19 related deaths in Coos County.
Presumptive cases are a close contact of a confirmed case and have experienced specific symptoms consistent with COVID-19 but have not tested positive with a laboratory-confirmed test. This could mean they have not been tested, or they have tested negative. Due to the fact that a negative test does not rule out COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority and the Coos County Public Health Division treats these persons as if they have been infected.
Meanwhile, in Douglas County, there has been a third COVID-19 related death. According to Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Dannenhoffer, the third COVID-related death in a 70-year-old woman who passed away at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland on Aug. 29. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 9 and was initially hospitalized in Eugene and then transferred to Portland on Aug. 27.
“This is truly another sad day in our county with the news of a third resident succumbing to this virus," said Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman. "The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, our families and the members of our DCCRT Team send out our sincere condolences and prayers to the family. This is again a sobering reminder that the COVID-19 virus is still active in our county and in our communities. We continue to urge all of you, as the citizens of Douglas County to take all the appropriate precautions to stop this virus."
Douglas County has had a total of 177 confirmed or presumptive COVID-19 cases and three deaths. Curry County has had 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths.
On Aug. 28, Gov. Kate Brown updated the County Watch List to remove both Hood River and Multnomah counties from that list because they have succeeded in reducing the spread of COVID-19 sufficiently enough to be removed. No counties were added last week. This brings the total number of counties on the County Watch List to six, including Baker, Jackson, Jefferson, Malheur, Morrow and Umatilla.
“We continue to see counties working diligently to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in their communities — to the point where two more counties now come off the Watch List. I want to applaud county officials and community members in Hood River and Multnomah Counties for their efforts in curbing community spread of COVID-19," said Gov. Brown.
Counties are placed on the Watch List when COVID-19 is spreading quickly and public health officials cannot trace that spread to specific sources — creating a potentially dangerous dynamic. Specific markers of this rapid community spread include when there is a sporadic case rate of 50 or more per 100,000 people in the last two weeks and the county has had more than five sporadic cases in the last two weeks (sporadic cases are those that cannot be traced to a source; they indicate community spread). Counties remain on the Watch List for a minimum of three weeks and until their sporadic case rates drop below these thresholds.
The County Watch List allows the state to prioritize resources and assistance to counties that are seeing the broadest spread of COVID-19. When a county is placed on the Watch List, the Oregon Health Authority increases monitoring and communication, and deploys additional technical assistance and resources, such as epidemiological support, case investigation, and contact tracing help.
Governor Brown added, "While no counties are being added to the Watch List this week, it's still important that all Oregonians remain vigilant in protecting themselves and their friends, families, and neighbors from this disease. This means keeping up with physical distancing, wearing a face covering, staying home when sick, and washing your hands often,” said Gov. Brown.
