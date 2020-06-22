PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 192, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 7,083. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (15), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (6), Marion (47), Morrow (1), Multnomah (17), Umatilla (11), Union (5), Wasco (1), Washington (27), and Yamhill (2).
On Saturday, OHA reported 178 new COVID-19 cases — including four in Coos County and one in Douglas County— and one new death.
Sunday, OHA reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and one new death.
Coos County now has a total of 37 COVID-19 cases — 32 positives and four presumptive positives — no deaths and 2,246 people have tested negative.
Douglas County has had a total of 33 COVID-19 cases — one of those new — no deaths and 4,204 people have tested negative.
Curry County has had a total of seven COVID-19 cases, with none of those new cases, no deaths and 605 people have tested negative.
Of Oregon's 36 counties only Gilliam and Wheeler have had no positive or presumptive cases.
Oregon’s 189th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on June 12 and died on June 18, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 190th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 20 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 191st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Lincoln County who died June 16 in his residence and tested positive on June 17. He did not have underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 192nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18. Additional information about this COVID-19 related death is still pending. An update will be provided when we have additional information.
Testing increases, positive rate slightly higher
OHA has released its Weekly Testing Update which showed that 27,671 tests were reported during the week ending June 19. Oregon’s cumulative positive testing rate is 3.3 percent of tests performed, which is considerably lower than the national average of 10 percent.
The number of tests performed has been steadily increasing week after week, but the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly over the past two weeks. This suggests increasing numbers of individuals with COVID-19, which is expected now that all counties are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening.
Recent large outbreaks around the state have also contributed to these increases. OHA will continue to monitor these trends. Additionally, as of early June, Oregon has reached the threshold of testing 2 percent of the Oregon population each month, a national benchmark set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In