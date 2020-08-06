CURRY COUNTY — On Aug. 6 at 5 p.m., Curry County Public Health received notification from Curry General Hospital of one confirmed cases of COVID-19. The individual has been notified and is self- isolating, monitoring symptoms at home with his significant other, according to a press release from Curry County Public Health Administrator Sherrié Ward.
Curry County Public Health is contact tracing to identify any possible close, prolonged, work place contacts and suspected exposures of this case, stated the press release. The employer has been notified of the possible exposure to other employees and will be working with Public Health to help isolate the source.
"Please remember, it is important that we all follow the OHA and CDC guidelines and Governor’s directives about social distancing, wearing facial coverings in public buildings and protecting yourselves by staying home to slow the spread and save lives," Ward wrote.
Curry County Public Health will continue to keep the public informed with all the information they can in order to keep its citizens safe.
