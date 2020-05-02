COOS COUNTY — The Coos County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution Wednesday, April 29 to discourage people from discriminating against individuals based on their perceived COVID-19 status.
Commissioners reviewed the resolution, which was drafted by Coos Health and Wellness, this week after local health officials shared their concerns of community members possibly being discriminated against over the past few weeks.
CHW’s public information officer Eric Gleason told commissioners at Wednesday’s meeting that the local health department received information from various community members, some of which include staff from the Shutter Creek Correctional Institution and their family members, concerned about the way they were being treated within the community.
Daycare services being refused and entry into certain grocery stores were among some of the things discussed Wednesday.
“It’s important to note that these are our community members that work in a very difficult situation that are just trying to manage what they’ve been given,” said Gleason at the meeting. “It is not their fault that they are exposed to the possibility of COVID-19 based on their employer.
“We should try to do something as a community to ensure or at least back up that they shouldn’t be discriminated upon based on the fact that they work at Shutter Creek.”
Coos County Counsel Nathaniel Johnson told commissioners, if passed, the resolution would be saying that the board is discouraging people from discriminating based perceived COVID-19 status and that people should have access to essential services regardless of who they are.
The board voted to unanimously pass the resolution.
County request governor’s office to consider local healthcare facilities to be small, rural hospitals
COOS COUNTY — A request to state officials to recognize hospitals in Coos County as small, rural hospitals was approved by Coos County Commissioners Wednesday.
The board voted to approve sending a letter to Gov. Kate Brown’s office and/or the Oregon Health Authority to allow local hospitals to be considered small, rural healthcare facilities.
The status change would give hospitals in Coos County flexibility in meeting some of the state’s COVID-19 testing requirements in particular the amount of time it’s allotted to turn test results around.
According to commissioners, looking at phase one of the governor’s plans to reopen Oregon, hospitals considered to be small, rural facilities would have four days to turn around test results whereas other hospitals would have approximately two days.
Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins explained to the board, the change in status would allow hospitals in Coos County more time to meet the state’s testing deadlines which with being further away from state labs and in area that is more isolated would help local health officials in shipping tests and meeting the state’s requirements.
The board voted 3-0 to send the letter to the governor’s office.
Talks of reopening county parks continue
COOS COUNTY — Commissioners continued on discussions regarding the reopening of county parks Wednesday which revealed local officials are still unsure as to when exactly that will happen.
Coos County Commissioner John Sweet spoke of his unsuccessful attempts to reach officials from the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department for further guidance and clarity on how the county can reopen its parks.
According to the Oregon State Parks website, state parks in Oregon will remain closed through Monday, May 25, which is Memorial Day, as it continues to follow state, federal guidelines to stop and slow down the spread of COVID-19.
“The state park closure will be extended past May 8,” read an announcement on the Oregon State Parks website. “There is no date for opening day-use at any state park. State park camping and day-use reservations have been cancelled from May 8 through and including May 25. We’ll share the status of future reservations before May 25, but more cancellations are likely.”
The county previously discussed a multi-phase reopening action plan for parks that would incorporate continued compliance with social distancing guidelines, heighten sanitation and monitoring of the local COVID-19 cases.
Sweet also shared a recent call he received from a local physician regarding concerns with the board’s decision to let its short-term rental ban order expire on Thursday, April 30.
Dr. Tom Holt, of the Bay Area Hospital Ethics Committee, who attended Wednesday’s meeting via telephone conference, expressed to commissioners his concerns with reopening and urged officials to refrain from reopening the county at this time.
A few local reactions from the community was shared Wednesday which included both those in favor and those against the county’s reopening efforts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
