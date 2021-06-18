Coos County remained in the low-risk tier for COVID restrictions as the state of Oregon inched closer to fully reopening.
In the latest tier information released by Gov. Kate Brown’s office Tuesday, Coos County was kept in the low tier for the second consecutive week. Overall, 21 counties across the state were in low tier, five in moderate and 10 in high. Curry County had numbers that should have elevated it from low to moderate, but the governor gave the county a one-week waiting period before making changes.
In Coos County, there have been 2,158 COVID cases since the pandemic began with 14 active cases. Two people are currently hospitalized with the virus, and there were no new deaths in the last week.
“We’re moving to where we want to be,” said Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director for Coos Health & Wellness.
Oregon was also moving closer to the 70 percent threshold for vaccine, the number Brown said needed to be hit before almost all state restriction were lifted. Just more than 71,000 new vaccinations must be given before the state hits the number. In Coos County, 55.2 percent of residents have received at least one dost of the vaccine.
As restrictions ease, life is returning to normal in many ways. Larger outdoor group gatherings, such as graduation ceremonies in Coos Bay and North Bend last week, are permitted. Local schools also announced this week that students were no longer required to wear masks while outdoors.
Gleason said loosening the restrictions could lead to a slight increase in cases, but has said as more people get vaccinated, the chances of a surge diminish.
“The more we get back to normal, the more everything starts rolling out, the more numbers we will see trickle in,” Gleason said. “I think we’re less worried there’s going to be larger outbreaks.”
Gleason said the news of schools removing mask mandates for students who are outdoors is a sign of what he expects to see in the future.
“I would expect to see next year’s school look like the previous year back before COVID,” Gleason said. “I think people are of the mindset that things will get back to normal.”
Vaccines remain the key to staying healthy and protecting the community, Gleason said. He said almost all new cases are in people who have not been vaccinated.
“The vast majority of the cases are unvaccinated people at this point,” Gleason said. “I’m confident we have to keep vaccinations going up to make sure we’re through this.”
Gleason said there have been some “breakthrough” cases in the county, where fully vaccinated people get COVID. But he said the cases are very rare, and the symptoms those people get and much milder.
Vaccines are available at clinics across the region as well at most pharmacies. There is no cost to get vaccinated, regardless of whether one has insurance. Currently, vaccines are approved for anyone age 12 and over, and there is testing going on that could open the vaccines to younger children in the future.
To make an appointment for a vaccine, visit https://communityhealth.events/scheduler.
