Coos County remains in the high-risk category of virus restrictions this week alongside much of the state.
Gov. Kate Brown announced new restriction levels for each county Tuesday.
Twenty-three counties remain in the high-risk category of virus restrictions, with 10 moving from lower levels this week. Eleven would be eligible for the extreme-risk category if the state met the hospitalization metric now required to send counties to that highest category.
“As we face more contagious variants and increased spread of COVID-19 in our communities, the best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated," Brown said. "Until you, your family, your friends and your neighbors are fully vaccinated, it's also critical that we all continue to wear masks, maintain physical distance, and stay home when sick.”
Coos County reported 115 cases per 100,000 in population over the previous two weeks, about the same rate as the week before. The county’s test positivity rate dropped from 4.2% to 3.4%, a new low over the past several months.
Coos County’s vaccination rate of 37% (that is, the percent of the population receiving at least one shot) is the state’s 13th highest and is on par with the statewide average.
Coos Health & Wellness Assistant Director Dr. Eric Gleason said the county’s vaccination effort has slowed down slightly as those most enthusiastic about getting a dose have already done so.
“We’re still having a good number of people at all of our events, they’re just not completely full, and that’s kind of to be expected as you get further into this process,” Gleason said.
But that hasn’t left the county with a lot unused doses at the end of each week, Gleason said.
“I know that there are some, like a handful of doses that may not get used, but those end up being used throughout the week for the most part. We haven’t had any reports of wasted doses, which is good,” he said.
Vaccines are now open to anyone in Oregon 16 and older, though 17- and 18-year-olds can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.
In addition to locations like Rite Aid, Safeway and Albertsons stores, Fred Meyer, some Health Mart pharmacies, Bi-Mart and Walmart, area hospitals are now coordinating vaccine events on one calendar, available for registration online at https://www.communityhealth.events/scheduler/.
