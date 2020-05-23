COOS BAY — Board members who would normally lose their seats can keep them a little longer this year.
Coos Bay City Council voted unanimously to extend the terms of six board members on a variety of boards to September 30. The city’s ability to advertise for the positions and to interview candidates is diminished due to the pandemic, according to City Manager Rodger Craddock.
The six seats were set to expire on June 30. Those occupying the seats included: Library Board member James Moore, Tree Board members Brian Allen, Catherine Walworth, Ariann Lyons and Cora Vandervelden and Coos County Library Service District Board member Frances Smith.
Smith’s seat is appointed by the Coos County Board of Commissioners, who take recommendations from the city to fill positions on the Library Service District Board.
When the city advertises for the open seats this fall, they will also advertise for open seats on the homelessness task force, which has recently seen some vacancies.
All of the city’s boards, committees and commissions are worked by volunteers. None of the seats are paid. This includes the Coos Bay City Council. All six of the positions discussed on Tuesday were appointed, rather than elected.
