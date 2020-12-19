PORTLAND — The sixth reported death of a Coos County was part of Oregon continuing a trend of high death counts during the week with 36 more reported deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday.
One of the reported deaths was a 64-year-old Coos County woman who tested positive Dec. 1 and died Dec. 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center — Riverbend in the Eugene area.
Also among the deaths is one reported by Coos Health and Wellness on Friday, an 86-year-old woman who tested positive Dec. 6 and died Dec. 17 at Bay Area Hospital.
In addition to the new reported deaths, the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,542 new confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state’s total to 101,814 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
Coos, Curry and Douglas counties accounted for nearly 50 of the new cases, with 16 from Coos County, seven from Curry County and 24 from Douglas County.
The other cases were in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (23), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (5), Columbia (12), Coos (16), Crook (10), Curry (7), Deschutes (63), Douglas (24), Gilliam (2), Harney (1), Hood River (24), Jackson (75), Jefferson (26), Josephine (19), Klamath (52), Lake (1), Lane (172), Lincoln (2), Linn (35), Malheur (48), Marion (161), Morrow (7), Multnomah (326), Polk (34), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (48), Union (8), Wasco (18), Washington (148), Yamhill (43).
Oregon's 1,306th COVID-19 death is a 42-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Dec. 16 at Tuality Community Hospital-Hillsboro. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,307th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 30 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon's 1,308th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Dec. 15 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,310th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,311th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,312th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 16 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1,313th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 18 at St. Charles Medical Center—Bend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,314th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 13 at St. Charles Medical Center—Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,315th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 17 at Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1,316th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 12 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,317th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,318th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,319th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who died on Dec. 8 at Salem Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,320th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 18 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,321st COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on Nov. 22 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Dec. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,322nd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on Nov. 22 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Dec. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,323rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 14 and died on Nov. 20 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,324th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 10 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1,325th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,326th COVID-19 death is a 101-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,327th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,328th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,329th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,330th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Dec. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,331st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 10 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,332nd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1,333rd COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 14 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,334th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,335th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 18 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,336th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. Presence of had underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1,337th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,338th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,339th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec.11 at Tuality Community Hospital-Hillsboro. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1,340th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Dec. 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
