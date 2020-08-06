A new study shows coronavirus scammers are about to surpass a milestone of tricking Americans out of $100 million.
The number of coronavirus scams have more than doubled in nearly every state from March — when the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic — to July.
In the month of July, Oregon residents filed 1,282 coronavirus related fraud complaints to the FTC. This is up 103% from the month of March when 632 complaints were filed. Oregon ranks No. 21 for the most complaints among states.
SocialCatfish.com released a study on the State of Coronavirus Scams in America based on data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
• The five most-targeted states as of mid-July include No. 1 - California (10,938 FTC complaints, up 110% since March), No. 2 - Florida (7,244 complaints, up 124%), No. 3 - New York (6,677 complaints up 134%), No. 4 - Texas (6,427 complaints up 122%) and No. 5 - Pennsylvania (4,245 complaints, up 201%).
• The five states seeing the largest percentage increase from March to July include No. 1 - Maine: 422% increase with 830 scam reports up from 159 in March; No. 2 - Pennsylvania: 201% increase; No. 3 - North Dakota: 182% increase; No. 4 - Ohio: 171% increase and No. 5 - Louisiana: 170% increase.
• Nationally, the FTC has registered more than 150,000 reports of fraud costing victims $98.3 million.
If you encounter a coronavirus scam, contact local law enforcement or file a complaint with the FTC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In