Coquille Valley Hospital is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the next group of individuals the Oregon Health Authority has designated as eligible to receive the vaccine. 

There will be a vaccine clinic Friday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coquille Valley Hospital’s tent drive thru. To book an appointment, visit cvhospital.org/vaccine.

The hospital asks that all appointments be scheduled by Thursday, April 1st to ensure those registered get a vaccine.

The clinic is open to anyone who meets the following criteria:

  • Coos County residents 45-64 years old with a qualifying underlying health condition
  • Coos County residents 65 years or older
  • Coos County residents eligible for the vaccine under the Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) Phase 1A or 1B Groups 1-6 categories, as designated in the current OHA Vaccine Sequencing Guidelines (See OHA Vaccine Sequencing Guidelines here https://bit.ly/3m5hVVG)

Friday, April 2nd’s clinic is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine only.

For more information on eligibility or to book an appointment, please visit the Coquille Valley Hospital website cvhospital.org/vaccine. Coquille Valley Hospital is located at 940 E 5th St Coquille, OR 97423.

Reporter Zack Demars can be reached at worldnews3@countrymedia.net.

