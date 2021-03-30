Coquille Valley Hospital is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to the next group of individuals the Oregon Health Authority has designated as eligible to receive the vaccine.
There will be a vaccine clinic Friday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coquille Valley Hospital’s tent drive thru. To book an appointment, visit cvhospital.org/vaccine.
The hospital asks that all appointments be scheduled by Thursday, April 1st to ensure those registered get a vaccine.
The clinic is open to anyone who meets the following criteria:
- Coos County residents 45-64 years old with a qualifying underlying health condition
- Coos County residents 65 years or older
- Coos County residents eligible for the vaccine under the Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) Phase 1A or 1B Groups 1-6 categories, as designated in the current OHA Vaccine Sequencing Guidelines (See OHA Vaccine Sequencing Guidelines here https://bit.ly/3m5hVVG)
Friday, April 2nd’s clinic is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine only.
For more information on eligibility or to book an appointment, please visit the Coquille Valley Hospital website cvhospital.org/vaccine. Coquille Valley Hospital is located at 940 E 5th St Coquille, OR 97423.
