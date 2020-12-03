COQUILLE — Several schools and classrooms in the Coquille School District will move to online learning after possible exposure to COVID-19, the district announced Wednesday.
One staff member tested positive for the virus, as well as two students in the district.
Since one of the cases was within the district's daycare, the few cases have had a cascading effect across the district.
"Due to the nature of our small community, unfortunately several of our school buildings have been effected," wrote Superintendent Tim Sweeney in a letter to families.
Students in the daycare cohort who came in close contact with infected individuals now have to quarantine at home, Sweeney said. That means that teachers whose children attend the daycare now have to stay home with their kids, too.
"We only have so much space. We only have so many employees," Sweeney said Wednesday.
All told, around 30 staff members are staying home, either with their own children due to the daycare closure or due to their own possible exposure, Sweeney said.
As a result, students at four schools are impacted.
Winter Lakes Elementary will move to comprehensive distance learning, and the Lincoln School will move to comprehensive distance learning due to a lack of staff.
At Coquille Valley School, one second grade classroom will temporarily close. One classroom at Coquille Jr./Sr. High School will close to limited in-person learning as well.
Custodial staff have been deep cleaning impacted building and Coos Health & Wellness is investigating the cases, Sweeney said. Those who are determined to be close contacts with impacted staff and students will be contacted and instructed to quarantine.
The three cases in the district are related to one another, but it doesn't appear that the virus spread within school buildings, Sweeney said.
With winter break on the horizon and two weeks required for quarantine, impacted students won't return to classes until Jan. 4.
Families with questions can contact their student's principal, Sweeney said.
