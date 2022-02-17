The Coquille Police Department is looking for a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian early Wednesday morning on West Central Boulevard.
According to a press release from Sgt. Doug Miller, a vehicle resembling a 2014-2018 white Jeep crossover style vehicle hit a 56-year-old Coquille man around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and fled the scene.
Miller reported officers were dispatched to West Central Boulevard after two vehicles were involved in incidents with the man. The first vehicle hit the man's dog, and the second struck and killed the man. He was identified as Charles Chew and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Coos County Accident Investigation Team was brought to the scene and is assisting the Coquille Police Department in the investigation.
Police are searching for the vehicle they belive struck Chew, saying there may be visible damage to the front of the SUV.
The Coquille Police Department was assisted by the Oregon State Police, Coos County Sheriff's Office, Coos Bay Police Department and Myrtle Point Police Department.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Coquille Police Department at 541-396-2114 or after hours at 541-269-8911.
