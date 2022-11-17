Coquille Police Department

The Coquille Police Department has in its physical possession unclaimed personal property as described below:

Backpacks

Electronics

– Cell phones/Tablets

Tools

Keys

Wallets/Purses

Bikes

Clothing items

Money

Jewelry

Other Miscellaneous

Property

If you believe you have ownership interest in any of the unclaimed property listed above, you must file a claim by completing a “Property Claim: form with the Coquille Police Department within 30 days of the date posted on this notice.

Failure to file a claim within this 30-day time frame forfeits all rights to posted property. Property Claim forms can be picked up at the Coquille Police Department located at 851 N Central Blvd. Coquille Or. 97423.

Claimants will be contacted ONE (1) time at the phone number or email they provided on the claim form. If the Coquille Police Department does not receive a response from our attempt to contact within 10 business days, the claimant forfeits any rights to that property. It is claimant’s responsibility to arrange for the retrieval of their property.

