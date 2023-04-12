The Coquille Police Department responded to a report of a threat to the Coquille High School yesterday. The threat was alleged to have been made to shoot students at the school.
The Coquille School District and Coquille Police Department immediately began working on this information and conducted an in depth investigation with the assistance of the Coos County Juvenile Department. The threat was determined not to be an active threat and no credible risk was found.
This morning a social media user made public posts that claimed to have seen the threat and made assertations the schools were not safe. This person was contacted this morning shortly after the post was made. The social media user admitted she did not see the threatening messages or photographs nor did she have any knowledge of what actually happened. No weapons were found on school grounds or within the home of the student.
The Coquille Police Department wants to reiterate that we have no information the student is a threat to the school or any students at this time.
The Coquille Police Department also wants to caution and provide warning to the public that reporting false threats of violence to schools on social media without cause is grounds for criminal prosecution.
