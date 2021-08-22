The Coquille Police Department recently announced it will take part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz from August 23 through September 5. Law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon including Coquille Police Department will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under age two.
ODOT crash data for 2018 shows lack of safety belt or child restraint use was a factor in 28% or 86 of a total 311 motor vehicle occupant fatalities.
Motor vehicle crashes are the leading nationwide cause of death for children ages 1 through 12 years old. In 2018, 1,832 children under 12 were injured in Oregon traffic crashes, and 11 percent were reported not using a child restraint system. It is estimated that car seats may increase crash survival by 71% for infants under 1 year old and by up to 59% for toddlers aged 1 to 4. Booster seats may reduce the chance of nonfatal injury among 4 to 8-year-olds by 45% compared to safety belts used alone.
Safety belts used correctly can reduce the risk of major crash injury or death by up to 65%. In 2017 an Oregon law was passed requiring children to ride in a rear-facing safety seat until they are at least 2 years old. A child over age 2 must continue to ride in a car seat with harness or in a booster until they reach age eight or 4’ 9” in height and the adult belt fits them correctly.
The recent law, which extends the rear-facing requirement from the previous age 1 to age 2, will better protect the child’s head, neck and spine from potential crash injuries. This is because a rear-facing seat spreads crash forces evenly across the seat and child’s body while also limiting forward or sideways motion of the head.
For help selecting or installing child car seats, consult the seat manufacturer’s instructions, your vehicle owner’s manual, or visit a local child seat fitting station listed at: https://www.nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats#inspection-inspection or at http://oregonimpact.org/Child_Passenger_Safety.
