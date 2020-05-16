COQUILLE — The Coquille City Council and Budget Committee will hold a public hearing next week to discuss the city’s proposed fiscal year budget for 2020-21.
The budget meeting, which is one of possibly more to come, will include discussions on how the city should use the estimated $38,000 it will receive from State Revenue Sharing for the year beginning July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
With COVID-19 restrictions still in place regarding large gatherings, the meeting, which will take place on Wednesday, May 20, will be streamed live online at 6 p.m. on the city’s Facebook page.
According to a public notice issued by the city, the funds appointed by the state have in the past been used to offset taxes and provide support for community support.
Coquille City Manager Sam Baugh said residents interested in submitting written comments or questions related to the budget can do so by either emailing him at cm@cityofcoquille.org or Coquille City Recorder Jennifer Rose at jstolz@cityofcoquille.org.
This year, Baugh said he’ll lead the budget sessions as the city has not yet replaced its previous finance director. As previously reported in The World, the position was eliminated last October as part of the council’s decision to restructure its finance department.
Baugh, who has acted as the interim finance director, said he is currently working with the council on how it would like to move forward with the restructuring of its finance department. On Monday, May 18 at the city’s regularly scheduled city council meeting, Baugh said he will discuss a proposal recently submitted by Merina and Company.
The company, which is based out of Tualatin, specializes in helping municipalities restructure its finance departments, said Baugh. A presentation is expected to be given at Monday’s meeting of the company’s proposal and how it plans to fulfill the city’s financial needs.
While acknowledging that not everything will make it through this year’s budget, Baugh said the budget will be balanced and the city’s best interest and needs will be met.
Anyone looking to attend the city’s budget hearing, which will also be followed the Urban Renewal Budget meeting, can do so by visiting the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityOfCoquille/. In compliance with the governor’s executive order related to COVID-19, the Coquille City Council meeting will also be streamed on Facebook Live on Monday, May 18 at 7 p.m.
