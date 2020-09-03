SOUTH COAST — Coos Health & Wellness feels that keeping Coos County open and creating a safe environment for the area's children to return to in-person instruction at school are two very important goals. The State of Oregon has set specific data points for both the counties and the state to reach before schools may reopen. Each week Coos Health & Wellness will post the newest data on their social media page and send it to local press, including the data in the attached graphic.
For all schools to return to in-person instruction the following metrics must be met three weeks in a row:
- Coos County Case Rate less than 10 cases per 100,000 population
- Test positivity less than 5% in the preceding 7 days
- State Metric of test positivity less than 5% in the preceding 7 days
There is an exception for students in kindergarten to 3rd grade to return to in-person instruction if the following metrics have been met three weeks in a row:
- Coos County test positivity is less than 5% in the preceding 7 days.
- Coos County case rate is less than 30 cases per 100,000 population.
Access the web-based School Metrics Dashboard for additional details HERE.
Schools are finishing their Operational Blueprints for the 2020-2021 school year. You may see these blueprints HERE.
"It is up to us, as a community, to be the best public health stewards we can be," said Cynthia Edwards, public health information officer for Coos Health & Wellness. "If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please visit our website at https://cooshealthandwellness.org/public-health/novel-coronavirus-2019-covid-19/ for the most recent guidance, or email us at covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us."
