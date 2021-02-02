Coos County residents now have an opportunity to get updated when they become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Coos Health & Wellness is collecting contact information for individuals who wish to receive the vaccine, and will contact individuals who sign up as the eligibility for the doses expand. Organizations and employers can also sign up on the form to receive information about when people in their workplace can receive the vaccine.
The form is available at cooshealthandwellness.org, which also shows the current phase being vaccinated.
The county has already given first doses to over 3,000 individuals, and over 500 in the county are already fully vaccinated. Currently, individuals in the Phase 1A group of health care workers, as well as teachers and educators, are being vaccinated.
State guidelines say individuals over 80 years old will become eligible for vaccination Feb. 8, and other elderly individuals will become eligible in the weeks after that, though that is largely dependent upon the supply of vaccine the state and county receive from the federal government.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In