COOS COUNTY — Coos Health & Wellness and the Harbor Assembly of God are working together to ensure the health and wellness of individuals who may have, or are contacts of someone who has visited their North Bend and Coos Bay locations anytime between Sept. 12 and Oct. 1.
"A number of cases have been linked to these locations and Harbor Assembly of God, in conjunction with public health, have been working diligently to address each case with care," said Coos Health & Wellness Assistant Director Dr. Eric Gleason.
Coos Health & Wellness is working with Harbor Assembly of God to provide a mass testing event for all those who would have visited within those dates this Saturday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The event will take place at the North Bend Harbor Assembly of God, 2050 Lincoln Ave., North Bend.
In addition, prior to the mass testing event, anyone with concerns they may have been exposed can contact their primary care provider or call 541-266-1650 and press one to inquire about testing options.
"Coos Health & Wellness thanks the leadership at Harbor Assembly of God for their cooperation and dedication to the health and safety of our community," Gleason said.
Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19 can call 541-266-6700.
