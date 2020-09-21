SOUTH COAST — Indoor and outdoor gatherings can be a high-risk place for the spread of COVID 19. We tend to let our guard down around the people that we are closest to.
Recently, fitness guru Jillian Michael talked about her experience with COVID-19. She shared that she had let her guard down for just one hour with a close friend. "If you’re not in a mask and that person is not in a mask, and they have COVID and have no idea — because, by the way, I had no idea that I had it for six days, my friend had no idea that she had it when she gave it to me — anticipate that you will likely get it in an environment like that," she said about the gym.
This is a reminder of how easily COVID-19 is passed to a close contact. Most of us are concerned about accidental exposures at the grocery store or the stranger passing us on the street. However, more cases of COVID 19 are caught from close contacts than any other source.
Gatherings, whether indoor or outdoor, for family functions, faith based activities and even a trip to the gym are important parts of our lives, but we need to be careful. We are often in close contact in these settings with the people we know and love. It is very important to continue practicing safeguards that help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Wearing your mask is the first method of defense against sharing or getting COVID-19. Cloth face masks prevent the water droplets from your respiratory system being shared with those close to you. Maintaining physical distancing in social gathers is also important as it also helps prevent sharing respiratory droplets that are released when we cough, sneeze, talk or sing.
Good hygiene continues to help reduce the spread of the disease also. Washing hands, frequently cleaning high touch surfaces and using hand sanitizer at times when you cannot wash your hands are effective ways to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Please remember that it is up to us, as a community, to be the best public health stewards we can be. If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, please visit our website for the most recent guidance, or email us at covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us and we will work to respond to your question in a timely manner.
