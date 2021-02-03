This year, Coos-Curry Farm Bureau is offering three $1,000 scholarships for the 2021-22 school year. The scholarships will be given to high school seniors who plan to major in an agriculture-related field at an Oregon college, university or community college. Current Oregon college students who are majoring in an agricultural related field are also eligible.
Coos-Curry County Farm Bureau also opened up their scholarship criteria to include students from families who are Coos-Curry County Farm Bureau Voting or Supporting members that will be attending an Oregon college, university or community college in the field of their choice during the 2021-22 school year.
Financial need is not the primary basis for selection but is a factor in the selection process. Academic performance, agriculture achievement in FFA or 4-H and/or participation in school and community activities are basic criteria evaluated by the Coos-Curry County Farm Bureau Scholarship Committee.
Application forms are available on the Oregon Farm Bureau Scholarship website at OregonFB.org/scholarships or may be requested by calling 541-347-3453. Completed applications with a high school or college transcript are due April 1. Winners will be notified in writing by April 15.
