Coos County won’t see any changes in COVID-19 restrictions this week, despite recent increases in virus cases.
Under case data released by the Oregon Health Authority Tuesday, Coos County was the only in the state on track to see new restrictions next week — but that won’t happen, yet.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced she would be imposing a two-week cautionary period for Coos County, leaving it in the moderate-risk level of restrictions
According to state data Tuesday, the county reported 124.8 cases of the virus per 100,000 in population over the previous two weeks, and a test positivity rate of 3.9%.
Both rates are the highest the county’s reported in several weeks and would qualify the county for high-risk restrictions without the governor’s pause.
“Because Coos County recently improved in risk level (from High to Moderate)—and because recent upticks in cases can be traced back to specific sources (rather than being reflective of community spread) — we assigned them a two-week caution period as had been our practice prior to the most recent statewide surge,” wrote Liz Merah, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, in an email.
“This caution period, coupled with continued vaccination efforts, will give the county time to drive down those creeping case rates and work towards reaching a 65% adult vaccination rate (the county is currently at 53%).”
Whatever the restrictions, local public health officials say the county’s recent uptick in cases is attributable to a few factors: Decreasing restrictions and a variant of the more contagious variant of the virus in the community.
“When you open up the county for more access and more things to do and you then add the mask guidance changes to that already changing landscape of regulation changes, and then you throw in a variant like this, it doesn’t take much to get that hot and running,” said Dr. Eric Gleason, a Coos Health & Wellness spokesperson.
But unlike previous increases in cases, Coos County’s increases aren’t attributable to just community spread, Gleason said. Instead, he pointed to large gatherings, including one at a church and another at a related birthday party, which spread the virus in large numbers.
“You see more people letting their guard down, more people getting together. And as a large proportion of those individuals have seemingly been maybe unvaccinated, it’s easy to see how this could spread like wildfire throughout that,” Gleason said.
That last factor is a key commonality between many of the newest virus cases, according to Gleason.
“It’s pretty clear right now that most of the cases in the state are related to non-vaccinated people,” Gleason said.
Coos County is also reporting an additional virus-related death this week. A woman in her 80’s with underlying conditions died after testing positive for the virus, according to Coos Health & Wellness.
On the vaccination front, Coos County is slowly moving towards the 65% vaccination target, still with over 6,600 people to vaccinate before it can move into the low-risk category for good, as Portland’s Multnomah County did this week.
Meanwhile, the state is rapidly approaching its key vaccination target, with 64.3% of the state’s eligible population already vaccinated. Once that figure reaches 70%, the state will largely open up, doing away with the four-tier risk framework and most pandemic regulations.
“At this point you could almost trip into a vaccination event in our community, there are so many of them,” Gleason said Tuesday.
Vaccine doses can be scheduled at Bay Area Hospital, Coquille Valley Hospital, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, Coos Health & Wellness and Broadway Pharmacy online at www.communityhealth.events/scheduler/ or by calling 541-435-7353.
Hospitals in the county offer all three kinds of vaccines at different events, including single-shot Johnson & Johnson-Janssen vaccines and Pfizer doses, which are open to anyone 12 and older.
Vaccine doses are available at a number of other locations across the county, including Rite Aid, Walmart, Safeway, Fred Meyer and more.
