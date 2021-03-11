Coos County ranked number one in the wrong way this week: It reported the highest per-person virus case count and test positivity rate of any county in the state.
The figures mean Coos County remains, with Douglas County, one of just two to remain in the state’s most restrictive category.
“It’s, of course, disappointing,” said County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, Coos County reported 377 cases of the virus per 100,000 in population, as well as a 10% positivity rate, for the period between Feb. 21 and March 6.
The case rate means Coos County will remain in the extreme-risk category of virus restrictions for at least two more weeks, with indoor operations at bars and restaurants and indoor entertainment establishments still shuttered by state regulations.
“I think it’s just a perfect storm,” Cribbins said.
Cribbins contributed the current peak in case rates in part to the fact that the county saw the virus arrive much later than other areas across the state did (Coos County’s first case came on April 25, 2020, while the state’s first case was Feb. 28), meaning the county’s peak community spread is coming later now, too.
What’s more, a year of virus restrictions has been tiring.
“People are tired of wearing masks, and staying away from people, and they’re not being as cautious as they should be,” Cribbins said.
Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director at Coos Health & Wellness, agreed, saying everyone across the county is facing pandemic fatigue. But he said the county’s case rate is also staying high because of one key issue.
“Listening, mostly” Gleason said. “I think it really comes down to buy in. I think it really, when rubber meets the road, it’s, ‘How willing are we going to be to do the things we need to do?’”
Gleason and Cribbins both said a minority share of the population choosing not to get tested when sick or declining to share accurate information with contact tracers hinders the county’s ability to slow the spread.
“I think people in Oregon, especially in rural Oregon, don’t want to be told what to do,” Cribbins said, noting that the independent spirit can be a good thing for the county in many instances. “Unfortunately, in this case, it’s impacting other people.”
That impact is the increased virus spread, and the county’s continued extreme-risk status. And while county leaders have asked the state to reduce restrictions, Cribbins said that’s a tough sell when data suggest removing restrictions could increase case counts.
“Unfortunately one of the largest cases was distinctly related to a bar,” Cribbins said, referring to a karaoke party earlier this year which caused at least 30 virus cases. “It’s really hard to make those arguments when our numbers aren’t backing us up.”
The latest virus numbers also give school districts pause: They place the county in the “red tier” of the state’s school reopening advice, meaning districts should consider keeping students in online learning models while transmission rates remain high.
The Coos Bay School District, which had initially planned to bring high school students back to campus March 15, may have to change that plan, in light of the current case rates and an order from the governor to return students to classrooms by April 19.
“I will be discussing with our Board an appropriate target date based on the Governor's order and the impact of case numbers in our schools,” Superintendent Brian Trendell wrote in an update Tuesday. “Currently, we have one elementary morning cohort classroom that is in quarantine because of a community case impacting our schools.”
The state will publish new virus data March 16, and new restriction levels will be announced March 23 to take effect the following Friday. To see a reduction in restrictions, the county will need to have a two-week case rate below 200 per 100,000, and a test positivity below 10%.
Still, there is some “light at the end of the tunnel” in the form of vaccines.
This week, Coos County received 1,700 first doses of the vaccine, and 500 designated as booster doses, according to Gleason.
“The excitement that I have seen on social media from people that have been able to take part in these vaccine events — it’s uplifting,” Gleason said. “It’s a little bit of a spirit boost when you get to see how excited people are to get that vaccine.”
And the county’s dose allocation has been increasing over time — the shipment two weeks ago was 400 doses larger than the previous, as the state shifted additional doses to counties falling behind others on their vaccinations.
“Frankly that’s just a drop in the bucket,” Cribbins said, adding that county officials are pushing OHA to increase the county’s vaccine allocation.
According to OHA, the county’s vaccinations-per-person ranks 26th out of Oregon’s 36 counties.
Gleason attributes that ranking in the bottom third to the number of doses health officials in the county have been receiving.
“I think our community has done a wonderful job getting the vaccines out that we’ve received,” Gleason said. “
Currently, those over 65 are eligible for the vaccine, as well as educators and health care workers. Registration for the CHW vaccine waitlist is still available online at cooshealthandwellness.org/.
The next groups eligible for the vaccine will include those with certain health conditions and front-line occupations.
Additionally, Walmart’s corporate office announced Wednesday all of its Oregon locations would begin administering vaccines, including the Coos Bay store. Those doses are coming directly through the federal government’s pharmacy program, according to the company.
“Ninety percent of the country lives within ten miles of a Walmart. We’re committed to helping people live better – and healthier lives – in Oregon, and we take that role very seriously,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, a company executive, in a press release. “We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination.”
Appointments are limited to those who are eligible under state guidelines, and are subject to dose availability, according to the company. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.walmart.com/COVIDvaccine.
