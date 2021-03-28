Another slate of residents is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Coos Health & Wellness.
County health officials chose to advance ahead of the state's timeline under a provision allowing counties to attest to having vaccinated a "critical mass" of currently eligible groups.
The move means the following groups, which were set to become eligible Monday, are now eligible for vaccines in Coos County:
- All adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions,
- Migrant and seasonal farm workers,
- Seafood and agricultural workers,
- Food processing workers,
- People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living,
- Individuals experiencing homelessness,
- People currently displaced by wildfires,
- Wildland firefighters and
- Pregnant people 16 and older.
By Tuesday, a majority of Oregon's 36 counties had already chose to move ahead under the state timeline.
While eligibility is expanding, doses still remain in short supply across the country. State health officials have warned that expansions of vaccine eligibility will likely cause “traffic jams” in registrations for several weeks.
The next eligible group, including frontline workers, multigenerational household members and those over 16 with underling conditions, will become eligible April 19. All adults will be eligible May 1.
A complete list of eligibility guidelines will be available on the state’s website at covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
Where are vaccines available?
Several different sites across the region are administering vaccine doses, and not all use the same waitlist information, so health officials say it may be necessary to attempt multiple sites simultaneously to get a dose most quickly.
“Try anyway you possibly can to get a vaccine,” Coos Health & Wellness spokesperson Dr. Eric Gleason said last week. “We don’t care how you get it, as long as you have a way to actually receive it.”
In Coos County, Coos Health & Wellness is maintaining a vaccine waitlist, which it uses to invite eligible residents to vaccination events put on by the agency and other health partners.
CHW invites people to events in the order they became eligible, meaning health care workers and the oldest individuals are at the top of the list. Sign-ups are available online at cooshealthandwellness.org/.
In Reedsport, the Lower Umpqua Hospital District has established a call center for vaccine pre-registration. Only those who are currently eligible for the vaccine can call 541-271-2175 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and more information is online at www.lowerumpquahospital.org/.
Other locations in Reedsport are also offering vaccines, and the Douglas County Public Health Network is coordinating some mass vaccination events. Instructions on signing up for those events, and information about signing up with other providers, is available online at douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/index.php/covid-19-vaccination-information/.
Several pharmacies are administering vaccines separately. Each has its own policies, but is bound by the state’s guidance, meaning those who are currently eligible for vaccines can sign up for appointments.
Bay Area Hospital is offering some vaccine doses. Appointments can be made online at https://www.bayareahospital.org/.
Safeway pharmacies at multiple locations are administering doses in Coos County. Appointments can be made online at www.mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.
Bi-Mart pharmacies at some locations are administering vaccines. Appointments can be made online at www.bimart.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine.
Fred Meyer is administering vaccines at some locations. Appointments can be made online at www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-eligibility.
North Bend’s Broadway Pharmacy has begun taking appointments for a limited supply of doses. A sign-up form is at the top of the pharmacy’s website at rxbroadway.com/.
Some Health Mart pharmacies, which have locations in Reedsport and Gold Beach, are administering vaccines. Appointments can be made online at www.healthmartcovidvaccine.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In