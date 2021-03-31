Vaccination eligibility in Coos County is expanding to include frontline workers, those over 16 with certain conditions and those in multigenerational homes.
The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday announced that 20 Oregon counties have submitted attestation letters, signaling their intention to immediately offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups.
The counties are Benton, Coos, Crook, Deschutes, Douglas Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Wheeler.
By attesting, these counties can now begin vaccinating all individuals listed in Phase 1B, Group 7, ahead of the previously designated statewide start date of April 5.
“Moving up vaccination in these counties will enable us to vaccinate our frontline workers more quickly while enabling counties with adequate supply to fully utilize their allotment of COVID-19 vaccine,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen.
Group 7 is comprised of:
- Frontline workers as defined by the CDC.
- People living in multi-generational households.
- People aged 16-44 with one or more health conditions with increased risk.
As of Monday, people in Phase 1B, Group 6 became eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine.
A complete list of all those eligible is available online at covidvaccine.oregon.gov/.
More than 1.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Oregon.
"Coos County vaccine administration is moving quickly due to the partnership of many area agencies. Bay Area Hospital, Bay City Ambulance, Bay Clinic, Coast Community Health, Coos Bay Fire Department, Coos Health & Wellness, Coquille Valley Hospital, North Bend Medical Center, Nova Urgent Care, Southern Coos Hospital, and Waterfall Health Clinic. Providers may list vaccine appointment sign up information on their social media or website but not everyone will have open appointments available at this time," Coos Health & Wellness spokesperson Dr. Eric Gleason said in a press release.
"In Coos County, approximately 60% of adults over 65 have received at least 1 dose of vaccine. There have been approximately 35% of the total adult population in Coos County who have received at least one dose of vaccine as of today’s data," Gleason wrote. "We will be moving away from maintaining the pre-registration list to notify you of events that you qualify for and will move to a more open approach to making appointments. If you are on the list and have not yet received a vaccine, you will still receive information to assist you in making an appointment for future events."
