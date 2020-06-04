COOS COUNTY — After submitting documentation to the state about entering Phase II of the state’s reopening plan last Friday, Coos County will be notified of a decision by Thursday afternoon.
If approved, Coos County would enter Phase II on Saturday.
Coos County entered Phase I of the reopening process on May 15. Counties were required to be in Phase I for a minimum of three weeks before proceeding to Phase II to see if the spread of the new coronavirus continued.
The Coos County Board of Commissioners submitted a letter stating that criteria has continued to be met, first responders have a sufficient about of personal protective equipment and that there is an appropriate number of contact tracers.
Since entering Phase I, there has one additional positive case of coronavirus and it was for an individual that had been showing symptoms roughly two months prior to testing positive. Coos County has reported 29 positive cases of coronavirus and two presumptive positives.
“For us I think it means is that this is as normal as things are going to get until there is a cure,” said Coos County County Commissioner Chair Melissa Cribbins on what it would mean to enter Phase II. “The Governor’s Office has been pretty clear on that. They don’t think that anybody is going to enter Phase III until there is a vaccine.
“As far as what it actually means for reopening, it means things like you can reopen swimming pools, spas, tennis courts and pickle ball courts, bowling alleys and movie theaters.”
In the initial documentation from the state, Phase II also included an optional increase for people to work in offices, the possibility of visitations at congregate settings and in-person local gatherings of up to 100 people. This was the tentative number provided by the state and is subject to change.
While details are still coming out from the state as to what else this would look like, it has been clear that Phase II comes with inherent risk.
“The biggest risk is that everyone will let their guard down and go back to how they’re used to behaving and then we’ll have an outbreak,” said Cribbins. “Being in Phase I, Phase II is a very fluid concept as far as the state is concerned. So we’ve continued to remind people that we don’t get into Phase II and stay here forever, if we get an outbreak it is possible that we have to go back to Phase I.”
With a possibility to go backwards, there is also a chance that the state could adjust regulations going forward.
“I would hesitate for anybody to get too much thinking that anything is going to be this way for quite awhile because we all know all of the targets, all of the guidelines have changed as this has gone on. So really my main thing is I really think we all have to have patience and realize that everybody is doing the best they can and that we need to continue to wash our hands and avoid spreading diseases generally,” said Cribbins.
Across the state 28 counties are currently under review for Phase II, although there is confusion from counties in the applications for when the earliest it would be allowed to open back up. The state’s website notes that the earliest counties could move into Phase II is “after 21 days in Phase I.”
Sixteen counties applied to open on June 5, which is the 21st day of being in Phase I. Eleven counties, including Coos County, applied to reopen on June 6 which would be after the completion of that 21-day period. Tillamook County applied to reopen on Monday, June 8.
