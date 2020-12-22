As Christmas approaches, the South Coast is continuing to feel the impacts of increasing COVID-19 cases.
On Saturday, state officials reported Coos County's sixth COVID-related death. A 64-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus Dec. 1 died at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center—Riverbend in Springfield on Dec. 15. The presence of underlying conditions was still being confirmed at the time of the report.
That report joined another which came Friday, of an 86-year-old Coos County woman who died with underlying conditions at Bay Area Hospital Dec. 17, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The county saw 26 cases between Friday and Sunday, bringing its case total to 658 since the pandemic began.
In Coos Bay, an outbreak at Life Care Center has expanded to include 38 cases, 25 among residents and 13 among center staff, Executive Director Barbara Hutchinson wrote in an email Saturday. That's more than half the facility's residents, and about a tenth of the staff as of the outbreak's onset.
"This is our first outbreak, and our incredible associates have worked so hard and continue to go above and beyond each day," Hutchinson wrote, adding that the facility takes safety precautions in line with government guidance and has passed multiple infection control surveys.
The spread of the virus in the facility likely isn't due to any missed safety precautions, Coos Health & Wellness officials said Monday.
"I think that it's just an unfortunate situation, if you will," said Becky Fairhurst, a case investigator with the agency. "We have seen where some cases, no matter how careful you are, the virus is spread. So there's not a concern at the facility level — I think they're doing everything that they can."
With the Christmas holiday just days away, health experts are again encouraging residents to take precautions by avoiding large holiday gatherings and wearing masks and social distancing when around others from outside their usual household.
If Christmas gatherings lead to further increases in cases, Coos County could remain under "extreme risk" regulations for much longer.
"We're concerned on multiple levels," said Katrinka McReynolds, a CHW spokesperson. "Of course we're concerned about each of our own mental health and our ability to have contact with friends and family. But there are ways to do that safely, and we need to just be willing to review and look at our plans and find a way to do that in a safe way so that we can bring our numbers down as a county."
Under the state's COVID-19 regulations, it takes two weeks before counties can move between levels of restrictions. With Coos County at the highest level of restriction, a loosening of restrictions couldn't happen until at least Jan. 1.
But if transmission increases over Christmas due to gatherings, a rise in case numbers could mean indoor dining and gyms, as well as some in-person schooling, could remain off limits for an extra month or more.
"You have two weeks for developing those cases, and then you have the connected cases — and that's assuming that they're testing and contact tracing, so that people are being notified that they were exposed," McReynolds said.
What happens after Christmas matters, too: Fairhurst said that, even if people do gather for the holidays, they can reduce the spread by not going to work sick after the fact, and by cooperating with testing and contact tracing procedures.
Elsewhere on the South Coast, in Curry County, the public health department reported an additional 14 cases of the virus over the weekend, bringing it to a total of 248 since the pandemic began as of Sunday. In Douglas County, officials reported 26 new cases, bringing it to 1,284. Neither Curry nor Douglas Counties reported any new virus-related deaths over the weekend.
