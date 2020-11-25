COOS COUNTY — A second Coos County resident has died with COVID-19, Coos Health & Wellness reported Wednesday.
The 81-year-old female died in a hospital on Nov. 24. She had underlying conditions, though CHW wouldn't announce what those conditions were in order to protect the individual's privacy.
"We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family, friends and others who have been impacted by this loss," CHW Assistant Director Eric Gleason wrote in a release from the department. "This is a sobering reminder that this virus is active in our community."
The news comes at a time of rising cases in the community. On the same day as the woman's death, the county reported six new cases of the virus.
Nearly 400 cases have been reported in the county since the pandemic began, with the majority of them reported in the last two months.
Three people in the county remain hospitalized with the virus.
"We have seen increasing cases in Coos County and with the holidays approaching it is more important than ever to continue with the tools we have to control the spread of this disease," Gleason said. "The best tools that we have are social distancing, wearing masks and contact tracing."
As of publication time, county health officials didn't announce when the woman tested positive, when she entered the hospital or at which county hospital she was located.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In