On March 18th the Coos County Search and Rescue Team (SAR) conducted bi-weekly training. SAR trains every 1st and 3rd Saturday of the month.
The Coos County SAR is a mainly volunteer team overseen by Deputy J. Gray from the Criminal Division of the Sheriff’s Office.
SAR is responsible and called upon during missing person cases, rescues, people walking away from Alzheimer/dementia care facilities, and many other reasons, including demonstrations throughout the county and beyond.
Coos County SAR is always looking for volunteers to join our team. Please get in touch with Deputy J. Gray at jgray@co.coos.or.us or 541-396-7842 to join our team.
