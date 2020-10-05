COOS COUNTY — Coos Health & Wellness feels that keeping Coos County open and creating a safe environment for children to return to in-person instruction at school are two very important goals.
The state has set specific data points for both the counties and the state to reach before schools may reopen. Each week Coos Health & Wellness will post the newest data on social media and include the data in a graphic.
For all schools to return to in-person instruction the following metrics must be met three weeks in a row:
• Coos County case rate ≤10 cases per 100,000 population.
• Test positivity ≤5% in the preceding seven days.
• State metric of test positivity ≤5% in the preceding seven days.
There is an exception for students in kindergarten to third grade to return to in-person instruction if the following metrics have been met three weeks in a row:
• Coos County test positivity is ≤5% in the preceding seven days.
• Coos County case rate is ≤30 cases per 100,000 population.
Coos County COVID-19 weekly metrics:
Coos County, week of Sept. 6, 2020: case rate per 100,000=7.9; test positive rate=1.6%
Coos County, week of Sept. 13, 2020: case rate per 100,000=11.1; test positive rate=1.1%
Coos County, week of Sept. 20, 2020: case rate per 100,000=30.0; test positive rate=2.8%
Oregon COVID-19 weekly metrics:
Oregon, week of Sept. 6, 2020: case rate per 100,000=30.8; test positive rate=5.1%
Oregon, week of Sept. 13, 2020: case rate per 100,000=34.6; test positive rate=5.7%
Oregon, week of Sept. 20, 2020: case rate per 100,000=48.1; test positive rate=6.3%
Schools are finishing their Operational Blueprints for the 2020-2021 school year. You may see these blueprints at https://www.oregon.gov/ode/students-and-family/healthsafety/Pages/2020SYDistrictPlanningLinks.aspx.
"It is up to us, as a community, to be the best public health stewards we can be," said Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health & Wellness.
Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19, can visit the CHW website at https://cooshealthandwellness.org/public-health/novel-coronavirus-2019-covid-19/ for the most recent guidance, or email covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us.
