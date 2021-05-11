Coos County reported another COVID-19 related death Friday.
The individual, a 74-year old male with underlying conditions, was the 33rd in the county to die with the virus since the pandemic began, according to Coos Health & Wellness. He tested positive for the virus April 11 and died May 6.
CHW officials Friday didn’t know whether the individual had previously received a COVID-19 vaccine. A state report of breakthrough cases — cases of the virus in fully vaccinated individuals — noted the state wouldn’t identify from which county the state’s eight breakthrough deaths came.
The Coos County man’s death came as the virus is slowing in the county with just four new cases of the virus reported Friday. There were just 48 “active” cases of the virus at the time, the lowest rate in months.
According to CHW, three were hospitalized at the time.
As vaccinations have risen, virus-related deaths across the state have been in decline. The state reported 16 deaths the week of April 26 through May 2 — 10 fewer deaths than the previous week.
