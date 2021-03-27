Indoor dining and recreation in Coos County will remain closed for two more weeks as the community enters its tenth week in the extreme-risk category.
With Douglas County moving out of the extreme-risk category this week, Coos County has now been in the state’s highest tier of pandemic restrictions longer than any other county in the state.
The state’s latest slate of restriction categories were announced by Gov. Kate Brown Tuesday, and show a marked difference between the South Coast and every other corner of the state.
"This week we continue to see the majority of counties at Lower and Moderate Risk, and I want to thank Oregonians once again for making smart choices throughout this pandemic," Brown wrote in a press release Tuesday.
Most of the state’s higher-population counties are in less-restrictive categories due to their lower rates of virus spread in the community, like Eugene’s Lane County in the lower-risk category, and the Portland metro area’s Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties in the moderate-risk category.
Joining Coos County in the extreme-risk category this week is Curry County, which will have to shutter indoor dining and some other businesses starting Friday after two months in less-restrictive categories.
That county’s seen its case rates inch up over the past several weeks, and is now reporting the second-highest test positivity rate in the state.
It’s second only to Coos County, which has maintained high case rates, but is now beginning to see some distant signs of a decline.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that the county is moving in the right direction,” said CHW Assistant Director Dr. Eric Gleason. “Will we be in a place where we’re open in three weeks? I can’t say. Because we still have quite a ways to go from there.”
Coos County’s two-week case rate Tuesday was at its lowest point this month — 316 cases per 100,000 in population between March 7 and 20 — but remained well over the threshold for the extreme-risk designation, and remained the state’s second-highest rate.
The county’s test positivity rate, at 10%, has remained steady through the month.
Still, health officials cautioned that the county’s modest improvements could easily be wiped away by additional virus spread.
“We’re in spring break right now, so let’s not forget what that could bring,” said Becky Fairhurst, a CHW case investigator.
Travelers and gatherings during breaks have been attributed to county cases in the past, Gleason said.
“We always have seen spikes after large events, like large gatherings. Luckily we’re not Florida, but it still could be pretty bad depending on who has done what and where,” Gleason said. “So, fingers crossed that maybe we’ve learned something from that, that we aren’t going to go and put ourselves in a position that sets us back.”
Tourists and visitors from out of the area can be a particular challenge for county health officials.
“We do try to determine where people got the illness,” Fairhust said. “It’s getting harder and harder because there’s a lot of community spread right now, but if someone’s forthcoming and they say, ‘my relative or friend came from California and they went back and tested positive,’ we might be able to reflect it there too, but we don’t always know.”
New restriction categories will be announced April 6 to take effect April 9. To leave the extreme-risk category, the county will need to reduce that per-100,000 number to 200 or fewer, and that test positivity below 10%.
Also this week, Coos County announced four new virus-related deaths.
A 67-year-old female with underlying conditions died at Mercy Medical on March 13 after testing positive for the virus on March 2, according to the Oregon Health Authority and CHW.
An 85-year-old male with underlying conditions died at Bay Area Hospital on March 21 after testing positive for the virus March 16, according to the OHA and CHW.
A male in his 70’s with underlying conditions died after being hospitalized, according to CHW. Additional details about his death had not been released by OHA by press time.
Another death was reported Wednesday morning, but details weren't available by press time.
According to CHW, the new deaths bring the county’s death toll from the virus to 27. OHA reports one additional death beyond CHW’s count.
On the vaccination front, Coos County ranked 14th as of Tuesday in the number of vaccines administered per county resident.
According to state data, just over 15,000 county residents have received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and several more groups now eligible for the vaccine.
