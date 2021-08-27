Coos County reached a pandemic high Tuesday as 500 active COVID cases were reported in the county.
Coos Health & Wellness reported 127 new cases over the weekend, along with three more deaths in people who tested positive for the virus.
The three deaths pushed Coos County to 49 deaths since the pandemic started last March. Over the last week, the county has recorded nine COVID deaths, almost 20 percent of the total during the pandemic.
As the pandemic rages, the number of sick people countywide is rising almost daily. On Tuesday, 19 people were in the hospital.
With the increase over the weekend, Coos County also topped 3,000 COVID cases in the pandemic. The county has now recorded 3,081 cases with 209 reported hospitalized.
Across the state, 4,701 new COVID cases were reported over the weekend, along with 24 new deaths.
The South Coast remains one of the hot spots in the state. Douglas County reported 398 new cases and five new deaths. Curry County, which is also recording its highest numbers in the pandemic, had 61 new cases and one new death.
The influx of new cases is putting a strain on hospitals in the region and across the state. In Oregon, 937 COVID patients were in the hospital with only 47 adult ICU beds were available as of Monday and only 349 non-ICU beds available. Both numbers show more than 90 percent of hospital beds are full.
While there have been a growing number of breakthrough cases reported in Oregon, almost all the hospitalizations and deaths remain in individuals who have not been vaccinated.
Vaccines are available at all local pharmacies and most medical practices at no cost. For information on the vaccine, visit www.cooshealthandwellness.org.
