As case counts continue to decline in the county, Coos Health & Wellness officials aren’t yet worried about the impact the broad stoppage of administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have on the county’s vaccination effort.

The pause in administration, announced Tuesday by state health officials at the recommendation of federal health authorities, hasn’t caused Coos County vaccine providers to cancel appointments, according to Katrinka McReynolds, a CHW spokesperson.

“Everyone was able to replace Johnson & Johnson doses that had been offered with Moderna doses. So, at the moment it is not changing any of our planned clinics or outreach,” McReynolds said Tuesday.

Around 5% of the 22,000 county residents who’ve received a vaccine dose have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to an analysis of state vaccination data — though the doses have begun making up a larger share of the vaccines allocated to the county by the state in the weeks since distribution began.

McReynolds said the pause won’t impact the county’s vaccination efforts unless it goes on for some time. State and federal officials have estimated the pause could last just a few days.

“That may impact, depending if it goes on further, but currently we still have significant amounts of Moderna either coming in or already here to be able to cover the appointments that we have.”

The pause should increase public confidence in the available vaccines, McReynolds said.

“The moment that there was significant concern, the FDA stepped up and placed a pause out of an abundance of caution. And I believe that is what we can expect from them ongoing,” McReynolds said. “If there is a reason for concern, then they will step up and take action. And if anything, that should make us more comfortable with their proactiveness in addressing concerns.”

Still, McReynolds said anyone experiencing unusual symptoms after a vaccination should report them to their doctor or seek medical care.

“Those people, and the impact on those families, does matter,” McReynolds said. “However, getting the vaccine, whichever one you choose to get is still extremely important, because the risk of getting COVID and having either lasting effects or a death from that is still significantly higher than the risk posed by the vaccine.”

Coos cases still on decline

Meanwhile, Coos County is still reporting record-low case rates. On Monday, it reported just 113 cases per 100,000 in population over the previous two weeks — the lowest rate in months, and a lower rate than the statewide average.

The rate, if it continues to decline, could put the county on track for loosened restrictions when new categories are announced Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, three in the county were hospitalized with the virus, and 71 cases were reported as active. An outbreak traced to the Coos Bay McDonald’s location is now associated with 14 cases of the virus.

Coos County also reported its 31st virus-related death this week.

A 64-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus March 15 died April 11 at Bay Area Hospital, according to the Oregon Health Authority. She had underlying conditions.

Eligibility opens Monday

Starting Monday, anyone 16 and older in Oregon will become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Coos County, vaccines are being offered at a variety of locations, including Bay Area Hospital, Coquille Valley Hospital, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, some Safeway pharmacies, Walmart, Bi-Mart pharmacies and Fred Meyer pharmacies.