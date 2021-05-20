While reporting a slow increase in COVID-19 cases, Coos County needs to get more individuals vaccinated before it’ll see a decline in COVID-19 restrictions, county health officials said Tuesday.
“Ultimately what it comes right down to is we need to get more vaccines out,” said Dr. Eric Gleason, a Coos Health & Wellness spokesperson. “The higher our vaccinated rate is for the county, the better off we’re going to be long term.”
Under new state rules laid out last week, counties will see an easing of restrictions once 65% of their 16-and-older population has received a dose of the COVID vaccine.
Just over 51% of the county’s eligible population has received a dose of a vaccine as of Wednesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That means over 7,000 more county residents need to get a dose before the county hits that threshold.
“We can make it work,” Gleason said of the figure. “It really just means having conversations for the community about what this means to move us forward and put us in the right position to be able to open up and have that flexibility that we’ve wanted for so long.”
Meanwhile, the county’s seen a slow increase in its COVID-19 cases. It’ll remain in the moderate-risk tier of COVID-19 restrictions, but its 88.4 cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks is up from the previous reporting period.
The state will reevaluate restriction levels May 25, with new levels to take affect the following Friday.
As of Wednesday, the county reported 65 active cases of the virus, up from 33 a week prior.
Gleason said the increase could be a result of people letting their guard down as restrictions decrease.
“I think it has more to do with the fact (of) the opening of the county to a different level,” Gleason said. “We’re feeling better about it and we kind of let our guard down a little bit and then we see that some weeks later, a week to two weeks later, that maybe that came back to bite us on our numbers.”
Vaccine doses can be scheduled at Bay Area Hospital, Coquille Valley Hospital, Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center, Coos Health & Wellness and Broadway Pharmacy online at www.communityhealth.events/scheduler/ or by calling 541-435-7353.
Hospitals in the county offer all three kinds of vaccines at different events, including single-shot Johnson & Johnson-Janssen vaccines and Pfizer doses, which are open to anyone 12 and older.
Vaccine doses are available at a number of other locations across the county, including Rite Aid, Walmart, Safeway, Fred Meyer and more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In