Coos County businesses and residents should expect another curve this week in what's become a rollercoaster of pandemic-related closures and reopenings.
County health officials said Monday an upgrade from the "high risk" to the "extreme risk" category of Oregon's slate of virus restrictions is all but certain given the county's recent increases in COVID-19 cases.
"If we can figure out how to work together, if we can figure out that this is an important thing for us to do, it'll be two weeks. If we can't, it'll be longer," said Dr. Eric Gleason, assistant director of Coos Health & Wellness in a press conference Monday.
The move still must be finalized by the Oregon Health Authority when it publishes case data for the past two weeks. If the county's had more than 200 cases per 100,000 in population during that time frame, the new risk level will be in place Friday, and last for at least two weeks.
While the state hadn't published those figures by publication time, Gleason said, by his math, the county has had around 246 cases per 100,000 in population over the past two weeks.
Here's what changes under the framework:
- Restaurants may no longer offer indoor dining. Outdoor dining will be allowed, but with a limit of 50 people, a maximum of six people per table from two households.
- Indoor recreation and fitness establishments must close. This includes gyms, indoor recreational sports, indoor pools and indoor dance, among other things.
- Outdoor recreation and fitness establishments will still be allowed, up to 50 people.
- Outdoor entertainment establishments, like zoos, gardens and outdoor event spaces, will be limited to a maximum of 50 people.
- Long-term care centers will be limited to outdoor visitation only.
- Offices must close to the public and require remote work if able.
- Outdoor social gatherings will be limited to six people, with a maximum of two households.
Schools are also impacted by the new restrictions, though most districts have some leeway with winter break just around the corner.
Last week, many school districts announced plans to move some or all of their students to distance learning. On Wednesday, both the Coos Bay and North Bend districts announced they may move all students to distance learning at the start of the new year, depending on case rates at that time.
The change in restrictions means Coos County will join most other counties in the state in the highest level of risk for virus spread, including Douglas County and likely Curry County, depending on its latest week of virus data.
In order for the county to return to a lower level of virus restrictions, case rates will have to decline to under 200 per 100,000 cases over a two week period, according to state guidance.
But the new restrictions alone won't get the county to that point, Gleason said.
"Unless we can find a way to pull together as a community, we're not going to see a change in the numbers, because we need such widespread participation in something like that," Gleason said. "You can say that you need to close anything. That in itself is not going to make an impact if the people that utilize those places actually help by adhering to the guidance."
Still, the new set of restrictions will likely take the biggest toll on small business and locally owned restaurants. Gleason encouraged ordering takeout and finding other ways to support local businesses while still following pandemic precautions.
"We're a community built on small businesses," Gleason said. "We want to ensure they get back to business. We can't do that if we don't work together to don't get the numbers down."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
We've been such a long time and people are tired. Our state has had to go this alone because the Federal government abdicated their responsibility to us in this crisis. Because of Governor Brown's quick action and because our people masked up and maintained social distancing we have done far better than the rest of the country. What I saw today is disturbing. Stores are crowded with a holiday rush and the restaurants are crowded. People are filling up everywhere because of the season's pressures. This will have a huge impact in coming weeks as the level of covid-19 is extremely high right now and Oregonians are beginning to die in larger numbers.
I beg people to put their Christmas plans to gather on hold. The vaccines are on their way. don't die -don't make anyone else sick. Survive safely now and thrive in the very near future
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In