COOS COUNTY — The Coos County economy took a tumble in April due to the response to the new coronavirus pandemic, just like other states across the nation.
According to information released by the State of Oregon Employment Department last week, Coos County recorded an 18.8% unemployment rate in April.
In March, pre-COVID-19, the unemployment rate in the county was at 4.9%.
Since that time, almost 4,000 people were added to unemployment in Coos County. Across the country the unemployment rate rose to 14.4% in May while Oregon's rate went to 14.8%.
Some of the coastal counties were hit the hardest with Lincoln County at a 25.8% unemployment rate and Clatsop County at 24.3%.
“Clearly this is a coastal issue and it’s because of our tourism economy. So much of what has been shut down are tourist-based businesses. And nobody is encouraging the tourists to come back right now, I don’t think this is going to be a quick rebound for us, unfortunately,” said Coos County Commissioner Melissa Cribbins.
Adding to this issue has been the slow rate that unemployment checks have reached those who are in need.
“That’s a statewide issue and every elected official in the state could probably tell you a story about talking to people who have filed for unemployment back in March and still have not received it. It’s heartbreaking and it’s difficult and all we can do is tell them you know, here is an email address where you can send information to because the phone system doesn’t seem to be working and people are spending endless amounts of time on there,” said Cribbins.
“This is really a place where investments need to be made in the system and we need to start taking care of these people because this is not fair or right.”
As Coos County, and counties across the state, are preparing for Phase II of the state’s reopening plan, the focus has been placed on finding the balance of opening the state up and keeping people safe.
“We do have to continue to keep people safe as far as their health goes. We can’t afford to have another big outbreak of coronavirus cases and then have to close everything down. That would be tragic,” said Cribbins.
Governor Kate Brown and local health officials alike have both noted that as the state reopens, an increase in the number of coronavirus cases is a given. There have been 4,335 positive cases around the state including 31 in Coos County.
“We’ve got to figure out how to live with this coronavirus because we cannot go on with this level of unemployment,” said Coos County Commissioner John Sweet.
“We have to make everyone comfortable to go out and participate in the economy. We are a consumer-driven economy here in the United States and if a high percentage of our consumers are afraid to go out and shop and buy, we’re going to have a hard time getting our economy back to where it should be.”
But in a way, Sweet stressed, that continues to keep safety in mind including wearing a mask in busy areas and by practicing social distancing.
“It’s incumbent on all of us to follow the guidelines set by the state,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In