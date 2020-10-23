COOS COUNTY — A 58-year old woman died Wednesday, just four days after testing positive for COVID-19. She was the first person in Coos County to die with the virus, according to a press release from Coos Health & Wellness.
"This is a sobering reminder that this virus is in our community and can have a serious impact especially for seniors and those with underlying conditions," Assistant Director Eric Gleason wrote in the release.
The woman had underlying medical conditions and died in her residence, the release said. Officials are not releasing where in Coos County the woman lived.
"We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family, friends and others who have been impacted by this loss," Gleason wrote.
The county's first COVID-19 death comes as case volume is increases around the county. CHW's data showed 29 active cases in the county Wednesday, with a total of 231 over the course of the pandemic.
This week alone, new cases have been appearing at a number of locations, including Walmart, the North Bend School District and the CHW offices.
"With the increase of cases in Coos County it is more important than ever to continue with the tools we have to control the spread of this disease," Gleason wrote. "The best tools that we have are contact tracing, social distancing, wearing masks and good hand hygiene."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In