COOS COUNTY — In the past nine days, there have been 13 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Coos County, the highest number since the pandemic began.
According to information from Coos Health & Wellness, of the 13 cases, nine are confirmed and four are presumptive. The cases bring Coos County to 80 confirmed cases (positive lab result), and 26 presumptive cases for a total of 106 cases.
A total of 5,316 individuals have tested negative for COVID-19 in the county. That number does not include those who have also tested positive (confirmed cases with multiple results) or those who meet presumptive case status.
Presumptive cases are people who are a close contact of a confirmed case and who have experienced specific symptoms consistent with COVID-19 but have not tested positive with a laboratory-confirmed test. This could mean they have not been tested, or they have tested negative.
"Due to the fact that a negative test does not rule out COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority and the Coos County Public Health Division treats these persons as if they have been infected," stated Coos Health & Wellness in its daily Situation Status Report.
There have been 25 positive COVID-19 cases in the past 29 days in Coos County, but no current hospitalizations. No deaths have occurred in Coos County due to COVID-19 and there have been four total hospitalizations, according to officials.
When asked if the cases in the past 10 days are linked to an outbreak, Cynthia Edwards, health promotion coordinator and public information officer with Coos Health & Wellness said in an email the department "currently has multiple outbreaks (per state guidelines) that are actively being investigated and mitigation measures are in place."
An outbreak is deemed when there are only two or more cases within a workplace setting and only when five cases are reached at an employer with 30 or more employees will the location be publicly named.
"This is only for workplace settings," Edwards wrote.
Meanwhile, due to safety concerns from a possible but not confirmed COVID-19 exposure, the Coos County Area Transportation District suspended all of its services countywide on Tuesday, Aug. 25 with plans to resume on Monday, Aug. 31.
"We understand that suspension of services is inconvenient for people, especially for passengers who rely on CCAT as their primary or only means of transportation," CCAT posted on social media but did not reach out to local media. "This was not an easy decision to make, but this is necessary for the safety of our employees, passengers and the public."
When asked if the outbreaks were related to the CCAT temporary suspension, Edwards said they "do not have any indication as to why CCAT has closed at this time."
If individuals are deemed close contacts of postive COVID-19 cases, Coos Health & Wellness will reach out to educate and request quarantine, Edwards said.
"If individuals have not received this call, then they are not deemed to have been exposed," she said.
Anyone wishing to have CCAT appointments rescheduled for next week can call 541-583-0519.
Coos Health & Wellness provided the following case-specific information for the 13 recent cases in Coos County:
1. Adult over 60, female, presumptive, tied to known case, minimal exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.
2. Adult 40-60, male, confirmed, tied to known case, High exposure to others, not hospitalized, high risk underlying conditions.
3. Adult 40-60, male, confirmed, tied to known outbreak, high exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.
4. Adult under 40, female, confirmed, unknown exposure. Minimal exposure to others, not hospitalized, high risk underlying conditions.
5. Adult 40-60, female, confirmed, high exposure to others, possibly related to out of town travel*, not hospitalized, high risk underlying conditions.
6. Adult under 40, female, confirmed, tied to known outbreak, high exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.
7. Adult 40-60, female, presumptive, tied to know outbreak, high exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.
8. Adult 40-60, female, confirmed, multiple out of state exposures, none local, connected to out of state travel*. Not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.
9. Adult 40-60, Male, presumptive, tied to known outbreak. High exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.
10. Adult under 40, Female, presumptive, tied to known outbreak. Moderate exposure to others, not hospitalized, increased risk underlying conditions.
11. Adult under 40, Female, confirmed, tied to known outbreak. Moderate exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.
12. Adult 40-60, female, confirmed, tied to known outbreak. Moderate exposure to others, not hospitalized, high risk underlying conditions
13. Adult 20-30, male, confirmed, tied to known outbreak. Minimal exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.
*California and New York are most recent out-of-state connections.
"We continue to work closely with local schools, healthcare providers, emergency services, cities, businesses and others to coordinate efforts and to share the most up-to-date information," stated the status report.
Coos Health & Wellness has suspended its weekly press briefings due to staffing issues. In an email, the department said they understand the importance of getting information to the community.
"However, we have been put in the position to balance staffing time to cover all tasks," said the email. "That being said, we acknowledge that our last demographic data case update was delayed due to the increasing case load and changes in staffing. We are currently having conversations on how to prioritize communication."
"Our case investigators are working around the clock," the email continued. "Often when they find out there is a new case they are given very limited information and it may take a few days before they have more information as a result of their investigating that can be shared. It is our goal to 1) get the demographic data case updates out as new cases are identified, and 2) send PSAs out with additional information as it becomes available."
