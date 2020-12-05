PORTLAND — Coos County went over 500 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and Oregon had another high death count the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
Coos County had 18 cases among the 1,847 new confirmed and presumptive cases reported as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday. In addition, 24 more deaths were reported.
Oregon now has 1,207 deaths and 83,243 total cases.
Saturday’s new reported cases were in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (21), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (7), Columbia (25), Coos (18), Crook (14), Curry (1), Deschutes (78), Douglas (23), Harney (2), Hood River (14), Jackson (86), Jefferson (20), Josephine (34), Klamath (84), Lake (4), Lane (135), Lincoln (11), Linn (62), Malheur (43), Marion (193), Morrow (8), Multnomah (400), Polk (33), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (47), Union (11), Wasco (27), Washington (312), Wheeler (1), and Yamhill (38).
It was a big week in cases for all three South Coast counties.
Coos County now has 505 cases, up 84 from a week earlier. Curry County is up to 160, from 133. And Douglas County is up to 1,050, an increase of 129 from the previous Saturday.
Oregon's 1004th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov.17 and died on Nov. 25, at his residence. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1005th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Nov. 20, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1006th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 22, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1007th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 18, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1008th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Nov. 23, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1009th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec.4, at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1010th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 20 and died on Dec. 3, at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1011th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 3, at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1012th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.18 and died on Dec.3, at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1013th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Nov 3, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1014th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov.16 and died on Dec. 3, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1015th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Nov. 26. Her place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon's 1016th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 1, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1017th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.16 and died on Dec. 3, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1018th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov.17 and died on Nov.22, at Adventist Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1019th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov.23 and died on Dec. 1, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1020th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old male in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 1, at his residence. He had underling conditions.
Oregon's 1021st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old female in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov.27 and died on Dec. 1, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1022nd COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old female in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 2, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1023rd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 4, at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1024th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov.20 and died on Dec. 1. Her place of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1025th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 3, at Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon's 1026th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Oct.27 and died on Dec. 2, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon's 1027th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Nov.27. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
