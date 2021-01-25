The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Coos County surged over the weekend, pushing the county’s total over 1,000 since the start of the pandemic.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 26 new and confirmed cases in Coos County (among 582 statewide) on Sunday, raising Coos County’s total to 1,009.
The county remained at 15 total deaths linked to COVID-19, while the state’s total is 1,880.
Curry County, which has seen a dramatic drop in cases, had one new case Sunday and has had 325 since the start of the pandemic, with five deaths linked to COVID-19.
Douglas County had 14 new cases Sunday and has had 1,774 total cases with 45 virus-related deaths, including a 66-year-old man listed in Sunday’s report and an 84-year-old man included in Saturday’s report.
The state reported 13 deaths Saturday and three Sunday.
The state has had 138,168 total cases.
Coos County had 12 new cases and Douglas County 10 in Saturday’s report, when no new cases were reported for Curry County.
On Friday, OHA reported 10 new cases in Coos County, one in Curry and 18 in Douglas. The state also reported 22 new deaths, part of a trend that showed in the weekly report for last week.
For the week of Jan. 11-17 there was a sharp decline in the number of new cases and a sharp increase in deaths related to the virus.
Oregon Health Authority reported 7,860 new cases during the week, which was a 4% decrease. At the same time, there was 195 deaths, the highest for any week, following the week the had the previous high.
There were 129,723 tests statewide during the week, with the percentage of positive tests dropping to 5.9%.
People ages 20 to 49 have accounted for 54% of the tests. People 70 and over have accounted for 77% of the deaths.
Also of some concern, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday that a resident in Washington County tested positive for the new variant COVID-19 virus strain originally detected in the United Kingdom. The person did travel outside the United States recently.
The person is the third in the state to test positive for the variant, which is considered to be more contagious.
The report again prompted OHA to list its standard recommendations for all Oregonians to slow the spread of COVID-19, including:
- Maintain six feet of physical distance;
- Wear a face covering when outside the house;
- Practice good hand hygiene;
- Avoid any gatherings with people you don’t live with;
- People who experience symptoms — even mild ones — are urged to consult with a medical provider quickly to get instructions on how to care for yourself and your household members and whether to get tested.
The state also issued updated guidelines for people who have been fully immunized for COVID-19 and have had at least 14 days following their final dose of the vaccine.
Those people no longer are required to quarantine if they have had close contact with someone with COVID-19, though they should still monitor themselves for symptoms during the 14 days after their exposure, and if symptoms develop they should isolate and seek testing.
Those who have been fully vaccinated should keep following measures to protect themselves and others, including social distancing, mask wearing and frequent hand washing.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Baker
582
5
Benton
1,820
14
Clackamas
12,039
141
Clatsop
707
5
Columbia
1,076
18
Coos
1,009
15
Crook
661
13
Curry
325
5
Deschutes
5,194
40
Douglas
1,774
45
Gilliam
53
1
Grant
217
1
Harney
181
6
Hood River
985
21
Jackson
7,169
96
Jefferson
1,738
25
Josephine
1,845
36
Klamath
2,550
46
Lake
253
5
Lane
8,767
113
Lincoln
1,033
17
Linn
3,212
49
Malheur
3,201
55
Marion
16,740
248
Morrow
966
10
Multnomah
29,114
464
Polk
2,581
40
Sherman
47
0
Tillamook
370
2
Umatilla
6,992
73
Union
1,151
17
Wallowa
99
3
Wasco
1,119
23
Washington
19,279
179
Wheeler
20
1
Yamhill
3,299
48
Grand Total
138,168
1,880
